FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil extends gains on Greece hopes, US data
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 8, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 6 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil extends gains on Greece hopes, US data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Hopes that Greece will secure bond swap lift sentiment
    * Prices to rebound more to 3,306 ringgit -technicals
    * Futures up more than 4 percent so far this year

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm
oil futures extended gains on Thursday as investor sentiment
brightened on hopes Greece would secure a debt swap deal to
avoid a messy default, while promising U.S. jobs data also
supported prices.	
    An upbeat price outlook for the edible oil, which has risen
more than 4 percent so far this year, also underpinned market
sentiment.	
    Palm oil prices are expected to hit 4,000 ringgit by the end
of June, leading analyst Dorab Mistry said at a key palm oil
conference on Wednesday. Prices have been trading in a range of
3,000-3,300 ringgit this year. 	
    "The bullish price forecast helps to lift futures, right now
I don't think there are other major factors," said James Ratnam,
an analyst with TA Securities in Malaysia.	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.1 percent to close at
3,303 ringgit ($1,098) per tonne. 
    Traded volumes were thin at 19,528 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,000 lots. 	
    According to technical charts, palm oil is expected to
rebound more to 3,306 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao. 	
    Market players are now shifting their focus to the Malaysian
export numbers to gauge the impact of Indonesia's move to slash
the export tax on refined palm oil shipments. 	
    Indonesia's tax change was the main talking point of the
Bursa Malaysia palm oil conference that ended on Wednesday.
 	
    "Last year's exports were easier to predict but this year
it's tougher because of the Indonesian tax structure," Ratnam
said.	
    Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance will release Malaysian export data for
March 1-10 on Saturday and Monday, respectively.
  	
    Oil rose on Thursday, with prices staying above $124 a
barrel, on hopes that Greece would win enough creditor support
to avoid a messy default on its debt and on continuing fears of
supply disruptions from Iran. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
March delivery was flat in Asian trade and the most
active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian
Commodity exchange gained 0.5 percent.     	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                             
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3290   +35.00    3255    3290     114
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3310   +35.00    3262    3313     704
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3303   +37.00    3255    3310   11374
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8340   +70.00    8264    8346  107276
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9360   +44.00    9300    9372  318068
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   53.53    +0.55   52.88   53.70    7939
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  106.95    +0.80  105.91  107.16   17503
                                                                             
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
   	
     
($1=3.008 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.