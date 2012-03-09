FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil touches 9-month high on upbeat forecasts
March 9, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 6 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil touches 9-month high on upbeat forecasts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices to rise further to 3,398 ringgit -technicals
    * Futures up about 5.7 percent this year

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm
oil futures hit their highest in nine months on Friday, buoyed
by an improved global outlook and upbeat price forecasts for the
edible oil from analysts at a key conference.	
    Signs that Greece may avoid a chaotic default and hopes for
a strengthening U.S. economy have raised the prospect of
stronger commodity demand, helping stocks and commodities across
the board on Friday.	
    Analysts said bullish price outlooks at the Bursa Malaysia
palm oil conference that ended on Wednesday also drove palm oil
prices higher, taking gains for the year to 5.7 percent.	
    Leading analyst Dorab Mistry forecast palm oil would hit
4,000 ringgit by the end of June, due to demand from India and
stocking by Muslim countries ahead of the fasting month.
 	
    Analysts and traders polled at the conference by Reuters
said palm oil prices this year will hit a record average of
3,430 ringgit per tonne, up nearly six percent from a 2011
average of 3,238 ringgit. 	
    "Fundamentally what we already knew has been out there in
the market for a while. If we are talking about why there is a
sudden surge, it could be the very bullish outlook at the
conference," said Selena Leong, an analyst with DMG&Partners
Research in Singapore.	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.6 percent to close at
3,355 ringgit ($1,115) per tonne. Prices hit an intraday high of
3,368 ringgit, a level not seen since last June.	
    Traded volumes stood at 26,245 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly above the usual 25,000 lots. 	
    Technical charts show palm oil is expected to rise to 3,398
ringgit per tonne, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
 	
    Market players are now shifting their focus to Malaysia's
export numbers to gauge the impact of Indonesia's move to cut
export taxes on refined palm oil shipments.	
    Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance will release Malaysian export data for
March 1-10 on Saturday and Monday, respectively.
  	
    Brent crude dipped slightly on Friday, holding around $125,
having risen more than $3 over the past two sessions ahead of
the Greek bond swap deal, and as investors' focus has shifted to
the U.S. jobs report later in the day. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
March delivery gained close to 2 percent in Asian trade
and the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange jumped 2.5 percent.     	
  	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3331   +41.00    3320    3332      95
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3357   +47.00    3339    3372     941
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3355   +52.00    3320    3368   14922
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8568  +258.00    8366    8570  323004
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9576  +230.00    9382    9584  707966
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   54.42    +1.04   53.37   54.47   14235
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  106.89    +0.30  106.56  107.32   15447
                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
     
($1=3.008 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

