FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil slips on China data, USDA report
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 12, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 6 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil slips on China data, USDA report

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weak Chinese exports raised fears of slowing growth
    * USDA report slightly bearish on soybean oil
    * Malaysia Feb stocks up 2 pct to 2.06 mln tonnes -MPOB

 (Updates prices, adds SGS export data)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude
palm oil futures eased on Monday, as weak Chinese exports and a
slightly bearish U.S. soybean report offset the bullish
sentiment that had propelled prices to 9-month highs last week.	
    China posted its largest trade deficit in at least a decade,
fanning concerns that slowing exports from the world's second
largest economy will hurt global growth, as well as demand for
palm oil. 	
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Friday was also
slightly bearish on soybean oil prices, showing the fall in
total consumption outpaced the decline in production. 	
    "Overall, the news is slightly negative for CPO prices as it
tracks soybean oil prices closely. However, the low production
season in the first quarter, and improving demand from China and
India, should support CPO prices in the near term," said Alan
Lim, research analyst with Kenanga Investment Bank in Malaysia.	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1 percent to close at 3,317
ringgit ($1,097) per tonne. Prices hit a 9-month high of 3,368
ringgit on Friday.	
    Traded volumes stood at 27,074 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots. 	
    Bullish price outlooks from top analysts at a key palm oil
conference sent prices to new highs last week, setting the stage
for a price correction, said some traders.	
    "The market is technically overbought. The palm oil
conference contributed to this, but the surging price is a
double-edged sword. At some point it can cause demand
destruction," said a Malaysia-based trader.	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 10 days of March
surged close to 30 percent to 444,259 tonnes, cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. 	
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
reported a slightly higher 32 percent increase in exports to
448,615 tonnes. 	
    But the increase in exports is unlikely to have much of an
impact on prices, as it was also matched by a rise in stocks.	
    Malaysia's February palm oil stocks were higher than
expected and stayed above the psychologically key level of 2
million tonnes. The stock level rose 2 percent to 2.06 million
tonnes from a revised 2.02 million in January, industry
regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.    	
    Oil prices fell on Monday, snapping four days of gains as
worries over supplies from the Middle East eased and investors
focused on the health of the global economy and fuel demand.
 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May delivery fell 0.4 percent in Asian trade
and the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange rose 0.2 percent.    	
   	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT
                                                                  
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3345   +10.00    3330    3352     355
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3320   -37.00    3310    3351     466
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3317   -35.00    3309    3349   14958
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8530   +26.00    8500    8582  268502
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9526   +18.00    9496    9564  385166
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   54.04    -0.23   54.02   54.53    6940
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  106.58    -0.82  106.53  107.56   17646
                                                                  
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
     
($1=3.025 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.