FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 9-mth high on export recovery
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 15, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 6 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 9-mth high on export recovery

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil futures hit another 9-mth peak on strong exports
    * But the edible oil  could face technical resistance at 3,398 ringgit
    * Malaysian exports for March 1-15 rise 37 pct -ITS
    * Palm oil futures up 7.2 percent this year

 (Updates prices, adds SGS export data)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil futures
edged up to another nine-month high on Thursday, as strong export numbers
painted a rosy demand outlook for the edible oil and as soybean supply fears
in South America supported prices.	
    An improvement in Malaysian exports for the first 15 days of March has
helped palm oil extend its gains to 7.2 percent this year, while positive
news such as the Greek debt swap deal and improving U.S. retail sales have
also lifted sentiment. 	
    "Generally external markets have been quite strong and news on the
external front has been quite positive. Soybean prices are also in an
uptrend, lifted partly by improving confidence in the global economy," said
Ivy Ng, an analyst at Malaysia's CIMB Investment Bank. 	
    "On top of that, people are a bit concerned in view of the continuous
downgrade of the South American soybean crop, so this could prompt them to
try to buy ahead."	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange rose 0.5 percent to close at 3,403 ringgit ($1,114) per tonne.
Prices touched a new peak of 3,415 ringgit, a level not seen since last June.	
    Traded volumes on Thursday stood at 23,594 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly less than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    On the technicals front, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said palm oil
faces resistance at 3,398 ringgit per tonne, a break above which would open
the way towards 3,440 ringgit. 	
    Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 37 percent
month-on-month increase in Malaysian exports for the first 15 days of March
to 697,804 tonnes, pointing to brightening demand prospects. 	
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a
higher 42 percent jump in exports for the same period to 701,536 tonnes.
 	
    Market players are keeping a close watch on the official planting
forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due at the end of the month
to help gauge of soybean output for the year.
    Lower soybean output would help support prices of palm oil as it competes
with crushed soybean oil for use in the food and fuel sectors.	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for
May delivery inched up 0.7 percent on concerns over the South American
drought hurting soy crops. The most active September 2012 soyoil contract
 on China's Dalian Commodity exchange lost 0.1 percent.    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                             
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3420   +44.00    3420    3420       9
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3393   +13.00    3385    3411     902
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3403   +18.00    3383    3415   10681
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8614   -10.00    8572    8664  276508
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9640    -6.00    9600    9686  611450
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   55.19    +0.39   54.74   55.20    9305
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  105.51    +0.08  105.26  105.95   18423
                                                                             
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
       
($1=3.055 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.