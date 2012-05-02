FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil slips on higher output view
#Asia
May 2, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil slips on higher output view

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Futures inch down as investors expect higher production
    * Palm oil to fall to 3,397 ringgit - technicals
    * Malaysian palm oil tax response may come after $3 bln IPO
-analyst

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged lower on Wednesday as expectations of higher production
offset strong exports and an uptick in global economic activity.	
    Strong factory activity data from the United States
signalled the world's biggest economy was on a recovery track,
although palm investors are looking at other cues in a market
that has traded in a tight range for two weeks. 	
    "Exports were strong but that is not the only factor. When
exports were down 15 percent in the middle of April, the market
also didn't respond very strongly," said James Ratnam, an
analyst with TA Securities in Malaysia.	
    "All these things have an impact on futures prices, but
people are also looking at the bigger picture."	
    Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched down 0.6 percent to close
at 3,452 ringgit ($1,140) per tonne.	
    Traded volumes stood at 27,369 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    The focus for palm oil has now shifted to production, which
is expected to be pick up in April compared to a month ago,
traders said.	
    "We have exports which were up by 10 percent. So since the
futures prices are not going up, there is an expectation that
production will also be up by a double-digit percentage," said a
Singapore-based trader with a commodity house.	
    Traders earlier feared that export demand for Malaysian oil
will be down due to Indonesia's lower export tax for refined
palm oil.	
    Yet April exports jumped by almost 10 percent from a month
ago, thanks to strong demand from major food buyers China and
India.  	
    Malaysia's policy response to Indonesia's favourable tax
structure may come after the government lists its plantation
assets in a $3 billion IPO, said top industry analyst Dorab
Mistry. 	
    Palm oil will fall to 3,397 ringgit per tonne based on
technical analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
    	
    Oil eased on Wednesday, as weak economic data in Europe hit
the demand outlook, countering more positive figures from China
and the United States. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May gained 0.5 percent in Asian trade while 
the most active Dalian soyoil September contract inched down 0.8
percent after resuming trading from a holiday break.    	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3456   -16.00    3448    3462     241
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3463   -11.00    3448    3474    2344
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3452   -19.00    3441    3470   15965
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8730   -46.00    8712    8778  127394
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9864   -82.00    9852    9952  433236
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   55.21    +0.30   54.95   55.25   13540
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN2  105.76    -0.40  105.63  106.05   13771
                                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
($1 = 3.027 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

