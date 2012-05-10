FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on lower stocks view; USDA eyed
May 10, 2012

VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on lower stocks view; USDA eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Stocks down 5.4 percent from March - MPOB
    * Malaysian palm exports for May 1-10 down 6 pct - ITS
    * Exports down 14.2 pct for same period - SGS
    * Wilmar Q1 profit down 34 pct, hurt by China ops

 (Updates prices, adds SGS export data)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged up on Thursday, as traders bet on lower palm oil stocks,
although gains were capped by lingering euro zone fears and
slower exports of the edible oil this month.	
   The market, which has gained nearly 5.5 percent so far this
year, drew support from an industry report that showed palm oil
stocks in No.2 producer Malaysia fell to a one-year low. 	
   But trading was volatile this week after polls in France and
Greece threatened to put euro zone bailout programme at risk,
while the latest Chinese trade data showed signs that the
world's No.2 economy could be slowing down. 	
   There could be some price declines in the days to come after
cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance reported a 14.2
percent drop in May 1-10 Malaysian palm oil exports compared to
a month ago, suggesting the slowing economy may be curbing
demand.	
    "The market is looking at the MPOB (Malaysian Palm Oil
Board) report today, market is a little bit positive on that,"
said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.	
    "Because of external factors such as emerging issues in
Europe, the market has been very uncertain. The USDA (U.S.
Department of Agriculture) report will add to the volatility
too, market should be trading in the 3,300-3,400 ringgit range
for the next two days."	
    Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.4 percent to close at
3,349 ringgit ($1,093) per tonne.     	
    Traded volumes stood at 27,230 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots as volumes picked up after the
midday break.	
    Malaysia's April palm oil stocks fell 5.4 percent to 1.85
million tonnes from a month ago, said industry regulator
Malaysian Palm Oil Board after the midday break. 	
    While that puts stock level slightly higher than the
expected 1.82 million tonnes, it is still at a one-year low and
likely to push palm oil prices higher. 	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for May 1-10 fell by 6 percent
compared to a month ago, said another cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services, reflecting lower demand from major food buyer
China and India.	
    Market players are watching the monthly planting report for
soybeans that will be issued by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture later on Thursday. A smaller soybean crop for
crushing into competing soybean oil will support palm oil
prices.	
    Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd, the world's
largest listed palm oil firm, posted a surprise 34 percent drop
in quarterly earnings on Thursday, hurt by losses at its largely
China-based oilseeds and grains business.  	
    Oil fell to around $113 per barrel on Thursday, pressured by
weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data highlighting concerns
over energy demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.
 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for July gained 1.1 percent while the most
active Dalian soyoil September contract also gained 0.9
percent.  	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3370   +35.00    3344    3380     216
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3360   +20.00    3343    3391    1726
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3349   +14.00    3330    3384   16349
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8650  +112.00    8542    8662  236426
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9750   +84.00    9662    9764  468710
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   53.38    +0.56   52.90   53.55   13402
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN2   96.12    -0.69   96.08   96.92   19751
                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
($1 = 3.065 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

