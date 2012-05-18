FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off 5-month low on Europe fears
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 18, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off 5-month low on Europe fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Futures hit 3,034 ringgit, lowest since Dec. 21 2011
    * Palm oil suffers 5.5 percent weekly loss, worst since Nov
2011
    * Fundamentals still look good, but Greek fears weigh
-analyst

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended almost flat on Friday after hitting a near 5-month low, as
lingering worries over Greece's potential exit from the euro
zone dampened investors' risk appetite. 	
    Palm oil posted a 5.5 percent weekly loss, the worst since
November last year, reflecting the volatility that also dragged
down the broader commodities market.	
    "The sell down has not happened only to palm oil, it also
happened to gold, crude oil and the equities market. Sentiment
is very bad," said Alan Lim, research analyst with Malaysia's
Kenanga Investment Bank.	
    "Volatility can still be expected in the market as the Greek
election is still one month away. Fundamentally palm oil is
still good, for instance dry weather in the U.S. could indicate
a tighter oilseed supply."	
    Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained one ringgit to close at
3,096 ringgit ($976) per tonne, after going as low as 3,034
ringgit, a level last seen on Dec. 21 last year.	
    Traded volumes stood at 45,218 lots of 25 tonnes each,
almost double the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Traded volumes have been unusually high this week on
increased hedging activities, hitting an all-time high of 63,019
lots on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 48,741 lots
on Nov. 17 last year.	
    On the demand side, there was no clear direction for
Malaysian palm oil exports for the first half of the month as
cargo surveyors reported opposite trends.	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for May 1-15 rose 0.7 percent,
according to Intertek Testing Services. Another cargo surveyor,
Societe Generale de Surveillance, however, reported a 7 percent
drop for the same period, due to lower shipments to China and
India.  	
    Traders will be looking out for the next exports data due on
Monday, hoping for a better indication of demand trend.	
    On the technicals front, palm oil will fall to 3,019 ringgit
per tonne, with a potential downside at 2,971 ringgit, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. 	
    Oil prices slipped below $107 a barrel on Friday and hit a
2012 low as investors fought shy of riskier, growth-oriented
assets on fears that Greece would leave the euro, and after a
downgrade of 16 Spanish banks by Moody's added to the gloom.
 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for July slipped 0.7 percent in late Asian
trade, while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract
 lost 1.3 percent.  	
     	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1017 GMT
                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3107    -4.00    3044    3110    1425
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3098    -7.00    3041    3111    7344
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    3096    +1.00    3034    3110   23971
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    7974  -176.00    7966    8124  300324
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9188  -116.00    9166    9290  491984
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   50.29    -0.43   50.03   50.80   12167
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN2   92.51    -0.05   91.60   92.88   21609
                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
 ($1 = 3.13 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.