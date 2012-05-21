FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil inches up on exports; Europe woes weigh
May 21, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil inches up on exports; Europe woes weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia palm oil exports for May 1-20 up 2.1 pct -ITS
    * SGS sees tad higher export rise of 3.1 pct for same period
    * Palm oil to hover in 3,019-3,136 ringgit range -technicals

 (Updates prices, adds SGS exports data)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged up on Monday on improving exports, although gains were
capped as investors remained wary over uncertainty surrounding
the euro zone.	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for May 1-20 rose from a month
ago, reflecting slightly better demand for the edible oil,
according to cargo surveyor data.  	
    Futures hit a five-month low at 3,034 ringgit on Friday,
ending a volatile trading week when the market suffered a 5.5
percent loss on concerns about contagion from the Greek
political turmoil.	
    "Prices are poised to recover after the recent sell-off. It
was oversold and a little divorced from fundamentals. Demand is
creeping back and (supply) situation remains tight," said a
trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia.	
    Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.1 percent to close at
3,098 ringgit ($998) per tonne. Prices touched 3,034 ringgit on
Friday, a level last seen on Dec. 21 last year.	
    Traded volumes stood at 42,462 lots of 25 tonnes each, much
higher than the usual 25,000 lots, on increased hedging
activities.	
    On the technicals front, palm oil will consolidate in a
range of 3,019-3,136 ringgit per tonne for one or more trading
sessions, before dropping below it, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao. 	
    On the demand side, exports inched up 2.1 percent to 862,337
tonnes for the first 20 days of the month, thanks mainly to
slightly better shipments to India, said cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services.	
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a slightly higher 3.1 percent rise in exports for the
same period. 	
    Temperatures are set to rise in the southern portion of the
Midwest grain belt in the United States, which produces the
country's bulk of corn and soybeans, raising expectations of
tighter soybean supply. 	
    Oil prices edged higher on Monday, nearing $108 per barrel
as worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro dominated
the agenda, despite the prospect of economic stimulus in China
and concerns about Iran as talks with world leaders start this
week. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for July and the most active Dalian soyoil
September contract gained 0.7 percent, showing signs of
recovery after the sell-off last week.  	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3100    -4.00    3092    3139    3659
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3102    +4.00    3091    3136   10223
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    3098    +2.00    3087    3133   21342
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8076   +52.00    7996    8110  200188
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9288   +68.00    9216    9324  354994
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   50.70    +0.38   50.25   50.91    7118
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN2   91.81    +0.33   90.84   92.20    8668
                                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
  	
 ($1 = 3.13 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)

