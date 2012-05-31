FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm falls, biggest monthly loss since Sept 2009
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 31, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm falls, biggest monthly loss since Sept 2009

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro zone debt troubles push commodity prices lower
    * Malaysian export numbers as expected, say traders
    * Top producer Indonesia keeps export tax unchanged at 19.5 pct

 (Recasts, updates throughout, adds detail)	
    By Michael Taylor	
    JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to near a
one-week low on Thursday and notched their biggest monthly loss since September
2009 as they tracked a wide sell-off in commodities due to worries over the
effect of the euro zone debt crisis on the global economy.	
    The hunt for safe-haven assets in Europe spread to Austrian and French
bonds, although European shares and the euro regained some stability, as worries
over Spain and its troubled banks weighed on market sentiment. 	
    The benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.3 percent at 3,101 Malaysian ringgit ($980)
per tonne. Prices, which earlier hit a low at 3,083 ringgit, have slipped more
than 10 percent this month.	
    "Macro again," said a Jakarta-based palm trader. "Last night all European
stock markets were much lower and the soybean complex was also lower.	
    "But the downside is limited due to a weaker ringgit."	
    Traded volumes stood at 15,106 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with
Wednesday's total at 17,601 lots.	
    Last week when no significant breakthrough was made in resolving Europe's
debt crisis, the benchmark fell to its lowest this year at 2,993 ringgit per
tonne.	
    Palm oil is set to revisit its May 23 low of 2,993 ringgit per tonne, driven
by a wave (5), said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao based on technical analysis.
 	
    In related markets, oil edged up near $104 as buyers moved back in after
Wednesday's heavy sell-off, but continuing nervousness around the demand outlook
and the euro zone crisis kept oil on course for its biggest monthly percentage
drop in two years. 	
    Chicago corn and soybeans inched lower and were headed for their biggest
monthly decline since September amid the deepening euro zone debt crisis. 	
    Earlier this week, benchmark palm prices had risen to their highest in
almost two weeks, buoyed by weather conditions in the United States.	
    Helping to stem losses in palm oil were expectations of a rise in demand
from India and Pakistan for Ramadan, where fasting in the day is followed by
feasting in the evening.	
    Indonesia kept its export tax for crude palm oil at 19.5 percent for June.
 	
    In Malaysia, the world's second-biggest palm oil producer after Indonesia,
Prime Minister Najib Razak unveiled the $3.3 billion listing of palm oil giant
Felda Global. 	
    Data from Malaysia also showed palm oil product exports during May rose 2.4
percent to 1,382,091 tonnes from 1,349,642 tonnes shipped from April.
 	
    "Exports were within expectations," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "But
many are still hopeful of an improvement in shipments due to Ramadan."	
    Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said exports of Malaysian
palm oil products for May fell 0.2 percent to 1,333,869 tonnes. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active Dalian soyoil September
contract eased 1 percent.	
    	
    Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1046 GMT:   	
    	
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume         
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  JUN2    3075    -9.00    3054    3075      37         
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  JUL2    3100    -9.00    3083    3116    2392         
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  AUG2    3101   -10.00    3083    3119   15104         
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  SEP2    3095   -10.00    3083    3116    3701         
  DALIAN SOY OIL   JAN3    9240   -80.00    9226    9292  245774         
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   49.67    -0.02   49.56   49.77    9349         
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL2   88.00    +0.18   87.42   88.28   29103         
 	
    Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne   	
    CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound   	
    Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne   	
    Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel	
    ($1 = 3.1630 Malaysian ringgits)	
	
 (Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.