FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Weak Chinese data weighs on palm oil futures
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 1, 2012 / 5:17 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Weak Chinese data weighs on palm oil futures

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil futures lowest since May 25
    * Firm demand overshadowed by global economic gloom

 (Updates with details, prices)	
    By Niluksi Koswanage	
    SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
dropped to their lowest level in almost a week on Friday as
investors worried about demand from China after weak
manufacturing data, the latest sign that the euro zone debt
crisis will further slow global growth.	
    The decline in China's official purchasing manager's index
showed output in the world's second largest economy was cooling,
denting the optimism of traders who are betting on firm demand
for palm oil ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan which
begin in mid-July. 	
    "Everyone knows there will be a drawdown in Malaysian palm
oil stocks but nobody cares," said a trader with a palm oil
trading firm in Kuala Lumpur. "It is all about the global
economy and China is not helping."	
    By the midday break, the benchmark August palm oil futures
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.8
percent to 3,044 ringgit ($960) per tonne after going as low as
3,040 ringgit, its weakest since May 25. Prices have lost 2.7
percent this week.	
    Traded volumes stood at 10,072 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly lower than the usual 12,500 lots that change hands in
the morning session.	
    Reuters analyst Wang Tao kept his bearish target for palm
oil prices at 2,993 ringgit per tonne, as its downtrend from an
April 10 high of 3,628 ringgit is intact. 	
    Asian for palm oil remains firm with cargo surveyors
reporting a slight increase in Malaysian exports in May.
  	
    The bulk of the orders mostly come from Pakistan and the
Middle East where Muslims are getting ready to observe the
fasting month starting in mid July, which is followed by another
month of feasting.	
    Stocks are likely to drop for a third month in May, traders
say, as exports probably outpaced sluggish production in
Malaysia, the world's second largest supplier.	
    Other global commodity markets also weighed on palm oil.
Brent crude fell towards $101 a barrel, kicking off June in the
red. U.S. soyoil for July  delivery barely moved and the
most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian
commodity exchange lost nearly 1 percent.	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0444 GMT
                                                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
 
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3043   -57.00    3042    3069     579
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    3044   -57.00    3040    3076    6810
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    7840   -90.00    7832    7898   63308
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9174   -86.00    9170    9228  222056
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   49.29    +0.09   49.21   49.48    2234
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL2   86.40    -0.13   85.90   86.59    7230
                                                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1 = 3.1717 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.