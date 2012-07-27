FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on ECB comments, posts weekly loss
July 27, 2012 / 6:13 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on ECB comments, posts weekly loss

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Palm recovers from 5-week low on positive ECB comment
    * Coming up: Malaysia's July palm oil export data on Tuesday
    * Wilmar's shares tumble on China price pressure

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
bounced up on Friday from a five-week low hit the previous day
after the European Central Bank pledged to protect the euro zone
in comments that helped risk assets.
    The broader financial markets rose after ECB President Mario
Draghi said the bank would do whatever was necessary to protect
the euro zone from collapse, raising expectations it will move
quickly to tackle sky rocketing borrowing costs in countries
such as Spain. 
    Benchmark October palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.6 percent higher at 2,927
ringgit ($926) per tonne. Prices had touched 2,880 ringgit on
Thursday, the lowest level since June 18. 
    But palm oil still posted a 3.8 percent weekly loss, the
worst performance since mid-June, as forecasts for rain in the
U.S. Midwest relieved some fears of tightening global oilseed
supplies. 
    Favourable weather for soybeans could lead to a higher
supply of soybean oil and draw demand away from palm oil.  
    "The selling was a bit overdone yesterday, so we see a
little bit of recovering today," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Optimism over Europe may not
last for long as the sovereign debt issue remains unsolved."  
    Traded volume stood at 32,356 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher
            than the usual 25,000 lots on short-covering
activities ahead of the weekend.    
    Market players are looking out for palm oil export data for
July due next Tuesday for consumption trends after earlier
numbers showed signs of slowing demand. 
    Malaysia's palm oil exports fell 14.3 percent and 18.6
percent over the July 1-25 period, according to cargo surveyors
Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance
respectively.  
    But slowing exports coupled with better production expected
in Malaysia this month could boost palm oil stock levels and
ease some pressure off tightening global oilseed supplies.
    A tighter supply outlook on persistent drought in the U.S.
Midwest has pushed soybean oil prices to record highs, fuelling
worries of food inflation in top edible oil buyers India and
China.
    Shares of the world's largest palm oil firm Wilmar
International Ltd fell as much as 6.4 percent to their
lowest in more than 3 years on Friday, on market talk that China
had asked edible oil suppliers to keep prices stable, traders
said.   
    Brent crude oil rose to around $106 per barrel on Friday,
buoyed by the ECB's pledge to protect the euro zone and hopes
for a fresh economic stimulus in the United States, raising palm
oil's appeal to be used as a biofuel alternative. 
    Other vegetable oil markets also recovered after losses
suffered the previous day. 
    By 1009 GMT, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for
December delivery inched up 0.5 percent. The most active
January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed 0.5 percent higher.  
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
                                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    2906   +51.00    2881    2910     440
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    2915   +46.00    2880    2920    1529
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2927   +45.00    2891    2930   18672
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7768   +88.00    7650    7774  206634
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9402   +46.00    9320    9408  302764
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   52.65    +0.25   52.30   52.78    7943
                                              
                                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1=3.16 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
