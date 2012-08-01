FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends lower on investor caution, stock view
August 1, 2012 / 5:19 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends lower on investor caution, stock view

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors await key central bank meetings, higher stocks
view weighs
    * India sets higher base import price on RBD palmolein
    * Cargill says its Singapore veg oil traders leave

 (Updates throughout)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil ended
lower on Wednesday, as market caution and expectations of higher
stocks in No.2 producer Malaysia trumped lingering weather fears
in the U.S. Midwest.
    The U.S. soy-growing region received little relief from the
persistent dryness, with the damage being reflected by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's downgrade of the soybean crop
condition by 2 percentage points from the previous week.
 
    But cautious sentiment dominated ahead of the European
Central Bank's Thursday meeting and as markets waited to see if
there is any fresh monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve at the end of its two-day meeting later on Wednesday.
 
    Palm oil traders were also looking for further clues to
Malaysia's July stock levels after exports showed some signs of
slowing. 
    "A few months back, stocks were above 2 million tonnes and
last month stocks were surprisingly a little weak, so this month
stock levels should pull up a little bit," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.     
    The benchmark October palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.2 percent to close at 2,945
ringgit ($946) per tonne. 
    Traded volumes picked up to 27,269 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,000 lots after a quiet morning trading
session. 
    Malaysian palm oil exports fell from a month ago as festival
demand eased. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported
a decline of 15 percent and another cargo surveyor, Societe
Generale de Surveillance, reported a steeper drop of 19 percent.
  
    Slower exports could ease pressure on tightening stocks in
Malaysia, which fell to a 14-month low in June. 
    Traders are also looking out for the possibility of El Nino
returning to Southeast Asia as the adverse weather condition
could hurt production for top producers Malaysia and Indonesia.
 
    Major vegetable oil importer India has set a new base import
price on refined palmolein at $1,053 per tonne, the government
said in a statement on Wednesday, making imports of the refined
palm oil costlier in a bid to protect domestic refiners from
cheap Indonesian exports.    
    In related news, global commodities trading giant Cargill
Inc said on Tuesday a group of employees at its
vegetable oils trading desk in Singapore had left the company
but daily business operations remained unaffected.
       
    Brent crude strengthened to $105.70 per barrel by 0830 GMT,
recovering from an earlier drop as softer manufacturing data
from China chipped away at fragile market sentiment. This
raises palm oil's prospects to be diverted to making biodiesel.
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for December delivery had lost 0.2 percent by
1014 GMT. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract 
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.8 percent higher.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1014 GMT
                                                                                   
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    2908   -47.00    2908    2965     155
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    2932   -33.00    2915    2988    2235
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2945   -35.00    2924    3000   16613
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7854    +8.00    7840    7920  230106
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9570   +74.00    9532    9632  546482
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   53.29    -0.11   53.13   53.88    7743
                                                                                   
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  
 ($1=3.11 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
