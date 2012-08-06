FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends flat, Malaysia stocks data eyed
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 6, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends flat, Malaysia stocks data eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Risk appetite returns on better U.S. jobs data, Europe
optimism
    * Higher stocks view erases gains
    * Palm oil to drop to 2,880 ringgit -technicals
    * Traders eye MPOB, USDA data for further cues

 (Updates prices, adds details)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil ended
flat on Monday as expectations of higher stocks in No.2 producer
Malaysia erased higher risk appetite on better-than-expected
U.S. jobs data.
    Investor optimism also grew on talks of more stimulus
measures by European Central Bank to tackle the region's crisis
but caution remained as traders eye stocks data by industry
regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) due later this week.
    "In the near term, the upcoming MPOB's July inventory data
could swell above the psychological range of 2 million tonnes,"
said Alan Lim Seong Chun, research analyst with Malaysia's
Kenanga Investment Bank, in a note.
    The benchmark October palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended flat at 2,918 ringgit ($940)
per tonne. Palm oil posted a 0.3 percent loss last week, its
fourth straight weekly loss. 
    Traded volumes stood at 21,893 lots of 25 tonnes each,
thinner than the usual 25,000 lots. 
    Technicals look bearish with Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
saying palm oil will fall to 2,880 ringgit as a downtrend from
3,161 ringgit has resumed. 
    Market players are waiting for fresh trading cues from a key
supply-demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
later this week that will quantify soy crop damage from the
worst drought in 56 years. 
    A lower quality of soybean crop contributing to a drop in
soybean oil supply could shift more vegetable oil demand to the
cheaper palm oil.
    Weather concerns closer to Southeast Asia are also in focus
as El Nino's dry weather pattern could return by end of the year
and hurt production for top palm oil producers Indonesia and
Malaysia.
    Malaysian palm oil exports in July suffered a double-digit
fall from a month ago, reflecting slowing demand from top food
buyers China and India, according to cargo surveyor data.
  
    Oil retreated from last week's gains, easing towards $108 a
barrel on Monday as investors took profits and awaited more
clues on the health of the global economy and the outlook for
oil demand. 
    In other vegetable markets, by 1008 GMT, the most active
U.S. soyoil contract for December delivery had lost 0.6
percent and the most active January 2013 soyoil contract 
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged up 0.6 percent.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
                                                                                         
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2       0    +0.00    2890       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    2898    -9.00    2890    2920    1580
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2918    +0.00    2909    2938   12218
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7788   +46.00    7696    7820  232664
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9530   +52.00    9426    9558  596184
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   52.58    -0.30   51.84   52.85    7873
                                                                                         
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
   
  ($1=3.105 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.