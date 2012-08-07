FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil falls to 1-week low, data eyed
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 7, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls to 1-week low, data eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm down slightly as U.S. wet weather eases supply
concerns
    * Palm oil trading in 2,912-2,937 ringgit range, volumes low
    * Traders eye MPOB, USDA data for further clues

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
touched its lowest in more than a week on Tuesday, as traders
priced in wetter weather in the U.S. Midwest that eased concerns
about further damage to new-crop oilseed supplies.
    Investors also avoided taking risky positions ahead of key
reports later in the week. Industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil
Board (MPOB) will release official stocks and output data on
Friday, and traders expect a recovery in stocks after a 14-month
low in June.
    A monthly supply and demand report due later this week from
the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) could also provide
some clues on soybean production trends and the extent of
drought damage.    
    "The market is exercising caution here ahead of MPOB and
USDA data," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage
in Malaysia. 
    "The crop rating was rather neutral despite some rains
reported over the weekend," he added, referring to the unchanged
weekly soybean crop condition rated by the USDA. 
    The benchmark October palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.4 percent lower at 2,907
ringgit ($938) per tonne. Prices earlier touched a low at 2,897
ringgit, a level last seen on July 27.
    Total traded volume came in at 23,574 lots of 25 tonnes
each, fewer than the usual 25,000 lots. 
    The supply-demand report from the USDA later this week could
offer more clues for traders on the extent of soy crop damage
from the worst drought in 56 years. 
    A lower quality of soybean crop, leading to a smaller supply
of soybean oil, could shift more vegetable oil demand to the
cheaper palm oil.
    Market participants are also looking out for the Malaysian
palm oil export figures for the Aug 1-10 period.
    Exports in July suffered a double-digit monthly decline and
could lead to higher stocks especially on the back of higher
production for the month.  
    Oil futures rose above $110 a barrel on Tuesday, on hopes
that Europe would take further action to tackle its intractable
debt crisis, while supply worries stemming from North Sea
maintenance and Middle East tensions added further support.
 
    In other vegetable oil markets, by 1010 GMT, the most active
U.S. soyoil contract for December delivery had gained 0.8
percent and the most active January 2013 soyoil contract 
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had edged up 1 percent.
    
  Palm and soy oil prices at 1010 GMT
                                                                                             
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    2840   -48.00    2840    2870     131
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    2884   -14.00    2863    2914    1190
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2907   -11.00    2897    2937   14002
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7826   +44.00    7782    7844  193630
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9612   +96.00    9522    9624  547482
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   52.70    +0.41   52.22   52.99    5749
                                                                                             
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 
   
  ($1=3.1 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.