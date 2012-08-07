VEGOILS-Palm oil falls to 1-week low, data eyed

* Palm down slightly as U.S. wet weather eases supply concerns * Palm oil trading in 2,912-2,937 ringgit range, volumes low * Traders eye MPOB, USDA data for further clues (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil touched its lowest in more than a week on Tuesday, as traders priced in wetter weather in the U.S. Midwest that eased concerns about further damage to new-crop oilseed supplies. Investors also avoided taking risky positions ahead of key reports later in the week. Industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will release official stocks and output data on Friday, and traders expect a recovery in stocks after a 14-month low in June. A monthly supply and demand report due later this week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) could also provide some clues on soybean production trends and the extent of drought damage. "The market is exercising caution here ahead of MPOB and USDA data," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "The crop rating was rather neutral despite some rains reported over the weekend," he added, referring to the unchanged weekly soybean crop condition rated by the USDA. The benchmark October palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.4 percent lower at 2,907 ringgit ($938) per tonne. Prices earlier touched a low at 2,897 ringgit, a level last seen on July 27. Total traded volume came in at 23,574 lots of 25 tonnes each, fewer than the usual 25,000 lots. The supply-demand report from the USDA later this week could offer more clues for traders on the extent of soy crop damage from the worst drought in 56 years. A lower quality of soybean crop, leading to a smaller supply of soybean oil, could shift more vegetable oil demand to the cheaper palm oil. Market participants are also looking out for the Malaysian palm oil export figures for the Aug 1-10 period. Exports in July suffered a double-digit monthly decline and could lead to higher stocks especially on the back of higher production for the month. Oil futures rose above $110 a barrel on Tuesday, on hopes that Europe would take further action to tackle its intractable debt crisis, while supply worries stemming from North Sea maintenance and Middle East tensions added further support. In other vegetable oil markets, by 1010 GMT, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for December delivery had gained 0.8 percent and the most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had edged up 1 percent. Palm and soy oil prices at 1010 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL AUG2 2840 -48.00 2840 2870 131 MY PALM OIL SEP2 2884 -14.00 2863 2914 1190 MY PALM OIL OCT2 2907 -11.00 2897 2937 14002 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7826 +44.00 7782 7844 193630 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9612 +96.00 9522 9624 547482 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 52.70 +0.41 52.22 52.99 5749 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne ($1=3.1 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Richard Borsuk)