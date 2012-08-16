FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil gains to 2-week top on export recovery
August 16, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil gains to 2-week top on export recovery

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Futures gain on market correction after Tuesday's low
    * Malaysia's Aug 1-15 exports recover from a month ago
    * Traders cautious ahead of long weekend for Eid al-Fitr

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures edged up to a near 2-week high on Thursday as exports
staged a tentative recovery, signalling stocks could come under
pressure.
    Futures had dropped on Tuesday to the lowest since last
October, as higher output and slower exports initially raised
concerns over swelling stocks in Malaysia.  
    But prices recovered after Wednesday's export data showed
signs of recovery for the first half of August, which could put
pressure on stocks that hit a 5-month high in July. 
    "It looks like there has been some profit-taking from
traders who shorted a few days back. After all, the market has
come down by almost 300 ringgit," said a Singapore-based trader
with a foreign commodities house.
    The benchmark November palm oil futures on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.4 percent to close
at 2,942 ringgit ($941) per tonne, just off a high of 2,948
ringgit, a level last seen on Aug. 3.
    The contract hit a low of 2,820 ringgit on Tuesday, a level
not seen since Oct. 18 last year.
    Total traded volumes stood at 30,017 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    But sentiment remained cautious remained ahead of a long
weekend, with Malaysian markets closed on Monday and Tuesday for
the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr that brings to a close the
fasting month of Ramadan.
    Malaysia's palm oil exports in the Aug. 1-15 period rose 7.6
percent from a month ago, thanks to higher shipments to China
and India, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services. 
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a rise of 10.3 percent for the same period. 
    The market is also watching for a possible return of the El
Nino weather pattern by the end of the year as the dry weather
it brings could damage oil palm crops in top producers Indonesia
and Malaysia.     
    Crude oil steadied near three-month highs on Thursday,
supported by worries over possible disruptions to supply from
the Middle East and a steep fall in U.S. oil inventories. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for December delivery was almost flat by 1006
GMT. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.1 percent lower.       
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
                                                                                 
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    2860   +49.00    2798    2860    1169
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2910   +48.00    2846    2910    9020
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2942   +41.00    2882    2948   15731
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7736   +44.00    7680    7750  287284
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9654   -10.00    9642    9708  394914
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   53.69    -0.02   53.46   53.82    4893
  NYMEX CRUDE      SEP2   94.20    -0.13   93.93   94.61   16156
                                                                                 
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.13 ringgit)

 (Editing by)

