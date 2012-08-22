FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends at new 1-month high, exports support
#Asia
August 22, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends at new 1-month high, exports support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Futures gain 3.9 pct after reopening from Eid al-Fitr
break
    * Malaysia's Aug 1-20 exports up 6 percent-ITS
    * Palm oil faces resistance at 3,044 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures closed at the highest in more than a month on Wednesday,
chasing gains in the soybean oil market after reopening from a
long weekend break and getting support from rising exports.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated soybeans at good to
excellent condition just one percentage point higher this week
from a week ago, sustaining fears of a poor crop and a tighter
supply of soybean oil.   
    A smaller supply of soybean oil could shift more vegetable
oil demand to the cheaper palm oil, which is trading at a hefty
discount of above $200. 
   "The market is playing a catch-up game here after soybean oil
gained so much," said a dealer with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Malaysia.
    The most active U.S. soyoil contract for December 
delivery hit a high of 56.3 US cents per pound on Tuesday, its
highest level since April 30.
    The benchmark November 2012 contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 3.9 percent on last-minute
buying to close at 3,078 ringgit ($987) per tonne, a level last
seen on July 17.
    Total traded volumes stood at 41,150 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 25,000 lots as traders returned to
the market after the Eid al-Fitr holidays on Monday and Tuesday.
    Palm oil faces a resistance at 3,044 ringgit and a break
above this level will trigger a futher gain to 3,097 ringgit,
said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. 
    Futures prices were also supported by Malaysia's palm oil
exports that rose 6 percent for the Aug 1-20 period on higher
shipments to major buyers China and India, according to cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services. 
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance will
release Aug 1-20 data together with Aug 1-25 data on Monday.
 
    Planters are eyeing the possibility of El Nino returning to
Southeast Asia, bringing hot and dry weather that could damage
palm oil production for key producers Malaysia and Indonesia.
    Oil eased below $114 a barrel on Wednesday as investors held
out hope that Europe would overcome its debt crisis while Middle
East tension kept the potential for supply disruption in focus.
 
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for December delivery retreated 0.5 percent from its
near 4-month high by 1004 GMT. The most active January 2013
soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed
1.8 percent higher.   
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    3008  +110.00    2935    3008     955
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    3048  +120.00    2982    3048    7439
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    3078  +116.00    3010    3078   25159
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    8042  +208.00    7886    8054  519052
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9954  +178.00    9878    9980  584044
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   55.95    -0.27   55.67   56.23   10683
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT2   96.59    -0.25   96.46   97.07   17988
                                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.12 ringgit)

 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

