VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher, Bernanke speech eyed
August 30, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher, Bernanke speech eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors looking out for hints on further economic
stimulus
    * Palm oil to end rebound in 3,050-3,067 ringgit zone
-technicals
    * Traders anticipate higher Malaysian palm oil stocks in
August

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures inched up on Thursday, recovering from a near 2-week low
hit the previous day although traders were cautious ahead of a
speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. 
 
    Investors are looking to the speech for any hint on further
U.S. stimulus that could boost sentiment and support demand for
risky assets such as palm oil, which has lost around 5 percent
so far this year. 
    The edible oil has posted two straight weeks of gains as the
worst drought in over half a century damaged soybean crops in
the U.S. Midwest, hurting soybean oil supply and shifting more
vegetable oil demand to the cheaper palm oil. 
    "The rise in palm oil for the past week or two was mainly on
borrowed strength from soy, and if soy seems to be running out
of steam, palm is going to follow," said a trader with a foreign
commodity brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. 
    At closing, the benchmark November 2012 contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.7 percent to
3,019 ringgit ($967) per tonne. Prices hit 2,978 ringgit on
Wednesday, the lowest level since Aug. 17.
    Total traded volume stood at 42,592 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 25,000 lots as traders adjusted their
positions.
    Palm oil may end its current rebound from 2,978 ringgit in a
resistance zone of 3,050-3,067 ringgit and drop back to 2,978
ringgit, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao. 
    On top of bearish technicals, traders are also taking into
account prospects of higher palm oil stock levels in August that
could weigh on futures prices. 
    But the market will be looking out for export numbers for
the full month as resilient demand could help ease stock growth.
    Exports rose as much as 6.6 percent for the first 25 days of
August from a month earlier on higher demand from major food
buyers India and China, cargo surveyor data showed. 
    
    Brent crude edged up above $113 barrel on Thursday ahead of
a meeting of central bankers later this week that will be
scoured for clues on measures to boost global economic growth,
while a potential strike by Norwegian oil workers also supported
prices. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for December delivery slipped 0.4 percent by
1004 GMT. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract 
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 1.3 percent higher.     
   
   
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                                             
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    2925   +10.00    2900    2935     850
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2969    +1.00    2952    3028    2568
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    3019   +19.00    3000    3033   21501
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    8196   +52.00    8132    8232  258272
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3   10078  +130.00    9980   10090  510830
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   57.10    -0.20   56.95   57.47    8589
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT2   95.32    -0.17   94.91   95.44   12957
                                                                                             
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
   
 ($1 = 3.123 ringgit)

 (Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Niluksi Koswanage)

