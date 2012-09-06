VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off 3-week low on gloomy outlook, markets

* Crude palm oil prices fall to a 3-week low * Malaysian palm oil to fall to 2,901 ringgit -technicals * Mistry gives bearish outlook on palm oil (Updates prices) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell to a 3-week low on Thursday, as traders booked profits after U.S. soybeans dropped from a record high and a leading industry analyst warned of a looming supply glut of the tropical oil. Soybeans touched a 1-week low in Asian trading hours as traders locked in profits with expectations of supply coming in with the Midwest harvest kicking off, a sentiment that spread to palm oil futures. The market turned more bearish after Dorab Mistry, head of vegetable oil trading with Indian conglomerate Godrej Industries, said record southeast Asian palm oil stocks may weigh on prices that have fallen more than 7 percent this year. "The Dalian and Chicago Board of Trade this morning is already under pressure. Definitely, palm is following up with the external pressure," said a trader with foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. The benchmark November contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange tumbled as much as 2.6 percent to 2,913 ringgit ($935) per tonne, its lowest level since Aug. 16, before closing at 2,948 ringgit. Total traded volume stood at 45,071 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals were also bearish. Malaysian palm oil is expected to drop further to 2,901 ringgit, as it has broken below a support at 2,956 ringgit per tonne, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao. In the palm oil physical market, sellers are now holding back after the futures prices fell sharply, although buyers are keen to strike deals at lower levels, traders said. "Those who have sold earlier are looking to take some profit and buy back," said the Malaysian trader. "I feel that if the market goes a bit lower, they will see more physical buying support coming in, either to take profit or to build positions." In a bullish signal for palm oil, crude oil futures rose above $114 per barrel on Thursday, buoyed by expectations that the European Central Bank will manage to ease its debt crisis with a new programme of bond purchases. But edible oil prices were still under pressure from profit-taking. By 1008 GMT, U.S. soyoil for December delivery fell 0.7 percent. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 1.3 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL SEP2 2840 -48.00 2820 2840 33 MY PALM OIL OCT2 2896 -42.00 2864 2917 2300 MY PALM OIL NOV2 2948 -42.00 2913 2969 23956 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 8074 -164.00 8056 8138 262224 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 10074 -136.00 10032 10132 429280 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 57.60 -0.38 57.20 58.16 9956 NYMEX CRUDE OCT2 96.40 +1.04 95.73 96.62 17914 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.1165 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Clarence Fernandez)