VEGOILS-Palm ends week lower on stock build; industry data eyed

* Futures on course for loss of more than 3 pct this week * Palm oil to drop to 2,867 ringgit -technicals * Coming Up: MPOB August data, Malaysia Sept. 1-10 exports data; Monday (Updates prices, adds milestones) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell on Friday, posting their worst weekly performance since late July, with traders made cautious by the prospect that data next week could show rising inventories in the Southeast Asian country. Improving crop prospects in parts of the U.S. grain belt weighed on soybeans, which in turn hurt palm oil futures, down more than 3 percent this week, marking its second straight weekly loss. "Lately palm oil has been rangebound and immediate support is at 2,900 ringgit," said a trader with a global commodity house in Singapore. "Now everyone's looking for demand, only that can confirm the next firm direction for palm." The benchmark November contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.7 percent lower at 2,927 ringgit ($941) per tonne, ending down for the fourth session in a row. The contract dropped to 2,913 ringgit on Thursday, its lowest level since Aug. 16. Total traded volume stood at 44,575 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals remained weak as Reuters analyst Wang Tao said that palm oil looked likely to drop to 2,867 ringgit per tonne based on a wave analysis. Market players are focusing on a slew of data on Monday including the Malaysian Palm Oil Board's figures on August stocks, which could hit a 9-month peak as high production offsets demand growth. Record southeast Asian palm oil stocks may weigh on prices, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said this week. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance also report Sept. 1-10 exports numbers on Monday after a strong showing in August. Weather concerns have eased a little as a weak El Nino predicted by the U.S. government forecaster provided relief to Southeast Asian planters. In a bullish signal for palm oil, crude rose on Friday ahead of a U.S. jobs report which could strengthen the case for more economic stimulus in the world's biggest oil consumer. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery fell 0.6 percent and the most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had lost 0.5 percent by 1006 GMT. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL SEP2 2800 -40.00 2776 2820 658 MY PALM OIL OCT2 2865 -31.00 2833 2893 3295 MY PALM OIL NOV2 2927 -21.00 2895 2947 21333 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7974 -120.00 7972 8108 366050 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 10024 -48.00 10016 10146 529962 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 57.06 -0.32 57.00 57.65 7274 NYMEX CRUDE OCT2 95.88 +0.35 94.55 96.07 22060 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.11 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)