#Asia
September 27, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off 2-year low on stocks, Europe

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Futures hit new low at 2,569 ringgit, weighed by rising
stocks
    * Prices down 18 pct, on track for worst yearly performance
since 2008
    * Investors cautious ahead of USDA report due on Friday

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended off a 2-year low on Thursday, as investors remained
cautious over high stocks and the eurozone debt crisis.
    Traders said palm oil inventory in No.2 producer Malaysia
could climb higher in September after reaching a 10-month high
in August, as exports did not rise enough to offset high
production.
    Prices fell to 2,569 ringgit per tonne -- a fresh low since
September 2010 -- before the midday break although prices
recovered slightly on bargain hunting.
    "The market is hitting new low on continuation of technical
selling. Fundamentals are still bearish," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
    "And you also have uncertainty about Europe on top of all
these pressure. Immediate support is at 2,500 ringgit for today
and tomorrow."
    At the close, the benchmark December contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange Lost 0.3 percent to
2,607 ringgit ($848) per tonne.
    Total traded volumes stood at 36,301 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly lower than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Futures have lost almost 18 percent so far this year, on
track for their worst performance since 2008.  
    Investor sentiment was dampened by renewed uncertainty over
a bailout for Spain while fresh signs emerged that Europe is
struggling to find a unified approach to tackling its debt
crisis as global lenders wrangled over Greek restructuring.
     
    Market traders were cautious ahead of a U.S. Department of
Agriculture report on Friday on season-end stocks of soybeans,
which are expected to be at an 8-year low according to a Reuters
poll. 
    That could kick in demand for palm oil and support prices
that have come under pressure from large stocks seen in key
producers Malaysia and Indonesia. Palm oil is used as a
substitute for competing soyoil.
    Oil held steady above $110 a barrel on Thursday on renewed
worries over supply disruptions from the Middle East, while the
escalating debt crisis in the euro zone reinforced concerns
about demand and capped gains. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery edged up 0.5 percent in late Asian trade. 
    The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 1.8 percent after touching its
lowest level since June.       
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                                   
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2470   -10.00    2435    2481     292
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2545    +0.00    2504    2566    2201
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2607    -9.00    2569    2634   20418
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7158  -106.00    7128    7244  342602
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9232  -170.00    9224    9314  535696
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   52.35    +0.24   52.09   52.60   11291
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV2   90.27    +0.29   89.88   90.55   19474
                                                                                   
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 3.075 ringgit)

 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

