VEGOILS-Palm oil edges down as demand slows, posts weekly loss
November 23, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil edges down as demand slows, posts weekly loss

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Futures post 1.4 pct weekly decline, third loss in four
    * Sentiment cautious ahead of meeting to discuss Greece
bailout deal
    * Palm oil still targets 2,321 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell for a fourth straight session on Friday and posted a third
weekly loss in four, as investors remained concerned over
slowing demand for the edible oil as prospects for global
economic growth remained dim.
    Investors were also cautious ahead of a European meeting on
Monday, when international lenders would gather for a second
time to reach a deal to release emergency aid for Greece.
     
    Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer,
exported less of the edible oil for the first 20 days of the
month compared to October, fuelling concerns over its
inventories that have hovered near record high levels. 
    "The market is still worried about exports, which slowed
down due to the slew of holidays last week," said a trader with
a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
    "The question everybody is asking now is whether end stocks
will be lower or slightly higher. I think it should be going
down with lower production."
    The benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.7 percent to close at 2,395
ringgit ($783) per tonne. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 32,946 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Technicals showed a bearish target at 2,321 ringgit remains
intact for palm oil based on a Fibonacci retracement analysis,
said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. 
    For the week, futures lost 1.4 percent on worries that the
U.S. budget crisis, and the euro zone's ongoing financial woes,
could weigh on demand.
    Malaysian shipments of the tropical oil fell 3.3 percent and
3.8 percent for the Nov. 1-20 period from a month ago, cargo
surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de
Surveillance said respectively.  
    Traders are hoping the annual price outlook conference,
organised by the Indonesia Palm Oil Association on next Thursday
and Friday, would provide more perspective. 
    In related markets, Brent crude slipped towards $110 a
barrel on Friday as weak data from Europe raised concerns about
global demand and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased supply
concerns, offsetting positive manufacturing data from China. 
 
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active May 2013
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
closed 0.2 percent higher. The U.S. financial markets were
closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.    
         
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2267   -33.00    2247    2270     239
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2355   -18.00    2342    2370    4679
  MY PALM OIL      FEB3    2395   -16.00    2380    2411   18223
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3    6762    +0.00    6656    6766  822426
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    8548   +14.00    8474    8550  511628
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   48.53    +0.00    0.00    0.00       0
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN3   87.12    -0.25   86.71   87.77   25239
                                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1=3.06 ringgit)

 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

