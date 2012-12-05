FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil futures slip on record stock woes
#Asia
December 5, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil futures slip on record stock woes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with Reuters poll on Nov stocks, prices)
    * Palm oil stocks seen at record 2.58 mln T -Reuters poll
    * Output set for seasonal decline
    * Palm oil firms aim to finish crude edible oil export
quotas

    By Niluksi Koswanage
    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday as expectations of record
stocks in November weighed on sentiment, although traders are
looking at higher exports and slowing output this month.
    Traders are counting on demand to kick in as forward palm
oil futures are at a discount to the 3-month benchmark on high
stocks. A Reuters survey showed palm oil stocks in November
probably grew 2.8 percent to a record 2.58 million tonnes.
 
    More orders are expected from China, the world's No.2 edible
oil buyer, before the government imposes stricter quality rules
on palm oil cargoes from Jan. 2013. 
    Higher exports could support palm oil futures that have lost
nearly 28 percent this year in their worst annual performance
since the 2008 financial crisis.
    "The market dropped a little on stocks, the bottom is
nearing. We can't be going any lower as exports are going higher
in December and production will come off," said a trader with a 
foreign commodities brokerage. 
    The benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled down 0.3 percent at 2,287
ringgit ($750) per tonne after treading higher in the morning
session. The previous day, the contract fell to 2,279, its
lowest since Nov. 12.
    Total traded volumes rose to 37,113 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,000 lots. 
    Reuters market analyst Wang Tao kept a bearish target of
2,200 ringgit per tonne as there was no indication on a possible
bullish reversal on this trend. 
    Malaysian crude palm oil shipments are expected to rise in
the next few weeks as planters rush to exhaust their annual 
tax-free export quota allocation totalling 3.5 million tonnes
and which is set to expire at the end of December.
    While this may support prices, for now, palm oil is treading
lower compared to other commodity markets.
    Brent crude edged above $110 a barrel on Wednesday, after
two sessions of losses, as investors switched their focus from
the United States fiscal crisis to hopes that growth in top
energy consumer China to pick up sooner than expected. 
    In palm oil's competing markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery edged up 0.5 percent as traders grew concerned
that unfriendly crop weather would cut global soy supplies.
    The most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange also rose 0.7 percent. 
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
                                                                                                
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2105    +5.00    2105    2129      57
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2208   -10.00    2197    2231    2623
  MY PALM OIL      FEB3    2287    -7.00    2275    2312   13458
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3    6836   +72.00    6770    6846  528584
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    8710   +62.00    8668    8728  478530
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN3   50.27    +0.21   49.96   50.48    7208
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN3   88.86    +0.36   88.35   89.05   12612
                                                                                                
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.0430 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

