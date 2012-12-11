FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil closes lower as record stocks weigh
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 11, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil closes lower as record stocks weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Latest Malaysian data pointing to record stocks negative
for prices
    * Traders hoping for higher shipments on quota, Chinese
demand

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Tuesday, as traders priced in record stocks in
the world's second-largest producer of the edible oil. 
    Malaysia's palm oil inventory level climbed for the fourth
straight month to a record 2.56 million tonnes in November,
weighing on futures that were headed for the worst annual
performance since the 2008 financial crisis. 
    "We view the latest inventory data negatively as high stocks
should keep crude palm oil prices at distressed levels of below
2,500 ringgit per tonne for an extended period well into 2013,"
Alan Lim Seong Chun, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga
Investment Bank, said in a note to clients.
    The benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.9 percent to close at 2,292
ringgit ($750) per tonne. Prices traded in a range of 2,283 to
2,324 ringgit.
    Total traded volumes stood at 38,386 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 25,000 lots. 
    On the weather front, an absence of El Nino disrupting
production could lead to even higher palm oil supplies and pile
more pressure on record high stocks, while the latest export
data also failed to lift investor sentiment. 
    Malaysian exports fell 2.8 percent for the first 10 days of
December from a month ago, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de
Surveillance, reported a 0.4 percent rise for the same period.
  
    But traders are hoping for higher shipments in the next few
weeks as planters rush to finish their annual tax-free export
quota that expires the end of December and as Chinese buyers
stock up before the implementation of a stricter quality
requirement on edible oil from next year.
    In a bullish sign for palm oil, Brent crude oil rose to
around $108 a barrel on Tuesday as a slightly weaker dollar and
Middle East unrest supported prices, but stalled fiscal talks in
the United States capped gains. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for January
delivery fell 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The most
active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed 0.1 percent lower.     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2105   -16.00    2105    2110      27
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2190   -31.00    2185    2230    2110
  MY PALM OIL      FEB3    2292   -21.00    2283    2324   12647
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3    6788   -70.00    6788    6896  823078
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    8740   -12.00    8740    8834  547628
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN3   50.99    -0.15   50.91   51.26    5173
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN3   85.89    +0.33   85.37   85.92   14826
                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
   
($1 = 3.06 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Jonathan Thatcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.