FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil inches up, posts 4th straight weekly loss
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 14, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil inches up, posts 4th straight weekly loss

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices bounce from 3-yr low, but investors cautious on
record stocks
    * Traders looking out for Malaysia's new crude palm oil tax
for Jan
    * Coming up: Malaysia palm export data for Dec. 1-15 by ITS
on Sat

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rebound on Friday from the previous day's three-year low but
prices still posted their fourth consecutive weekly loss as
worries persisted over record high stocks. 
    For the week, palm oil lost almost 1 percent after slumping
to the lowest since November 2009 on Thursday. Sluggish global
economic growth, which hurt commodity demand, has also put the
edible oil on track for the steepest annual loss since 2008.    
    "Concerns about large stockpiles are still hovering despite
the fact that, on the financial market side, we have further
stimulus coming from the U.S. Fed and some speculation that
Japan may expand its asset purchasing programme," said Ker Chung
Yang, commodities analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
    "For today we see some kind of a relief rally after
yesterday's drop, but the fundamentals are still the same."
    At the close, the benchmark February contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2.1 percent to
2,276 ringgit ($746) per tonne. Prices fell to 2,217 ringgit the
previous day, a level unseen since November 2009.  
    Total traded volumes stood at 44,837 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Traders will be looking out for Malaysia's export data for
the first half of December, hoping for a stronger export demand
after cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 2.8
percent slide in shipments for the Dec. 1-10 period. 
    They are also waiting for Malaysia's new January crude palm
oil export tax set to be announced on Monday, with analysts
expecting it to be set at zero, a level that could boost export
demand and help bring stocks down.    
    In a bullish sign for palm oil, Brent crude rose toward $109
a barrel on Friday on a brighter outlook for China's economy,
the world's second largest oil consumer, but worries about the
impact of a possible U.S. fiscal crisis capped price gains.
 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for January
delivery gained 1.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most
active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange also closed 1.4 percent higher.     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2100   +58.00    2100    2100      80
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2195   +53.00    2153    2195    1737
  MY PALM OIL      FEB3    2276   +46.00    2232    2285   14355
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3    6788   +86.00    6682    6798  532150
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    8732  +118.00    8586    8738  609228
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN3   49.67    +0.67   48.91   49.71   11726
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN3   86.77    +0.88   86.07   86.92   14048
                                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
  
($1=3.05 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.