CORRECTED-VEGOILS-Palm hits 2-month high on U.S. fiscal deal, demand outlook
January 3, 2013 / 3:51 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-VEGOILS-Palm hits 2-month high on U.S. fiscal deal, demand outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects Jan. 2 story to show palm oil closed at 2,501
ringgit, not 2,503 ringgit, in 6th paragraph)
    * Malaysia's zero tax structure may boost demand
    * China's stricter import rule may hurt
    * Traders eye Malaysia palm oil inventory data due next week

    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose
to a 2-month high on Wednesday as the United States averted a
fiscal crisis and as traders look forward to better demand for
the edible oil on a lower export tax structure.
    Investors were relieved after U.S. lawmakers approved a deal
preventing huge tax hikes and spending cuts that would have
pushed the world's largest economy into recession and hurt
global commodity demand. 
    Market players were also betting on Malaysia's zero export
tax in January to spur demand and help clear record-high stocks.
    "The zero export tax will be long-term positive. But the
short-term impact may be neutralised by tighter edible oil
import rules by China," said Alan Lim Seong Chun, research
analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank.
    Stricter quality measures set to be enforced by Beijing on
Jan. 1 could hurt demand for palm oil. 
    At market close, the benchmark March contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2.6 percent to
2,501 ringgit ($825) per tonne, off its intraday high at 2,524
ringgit, a level last seen since Nov. 2.
    Total traded volumes stood at 33,431 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.   
    Traders are looking out for official data on Malaysia's palm
oil December inventory level due next week, which is expected to
ease slightly from November's record-high 2.56 million tonnes.
    But they said the drop could be limited as Malaysian palm
exports during December fell as much as 7.9 percent from a month
ago, according to cargo surveyor data.     
    Brent crude oil hit a one-month high above $112 per barrel
on Wednesday after the U.S. Congress approved a deal to avert a
fiscal crisis, while promising data from top energy consumer
China also supported prices. 
    Soybean oil markets in the U.S. and China were closed for
the New Year holiday.          
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2380   +60.00    2350    2380     273
  MY PALM OIL      FEB3    2458   +63.00    2408    2476    3780
  MY PALM OIL      MAR3    2503   +65.00    2449    2524   18461
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3    6922   -46.00    6916    7044  653958
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    8612   -30.00    8608    8740  449196
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR3   49.70    +0.00    0.00    0.00       0
  NYMEX CRUDE      FEB3   92.75    +0.93   91.56   92.85   16460
                                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.03 ringgit)

 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
