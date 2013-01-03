FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil slips; demand hopes curb losses
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 3, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil slips; demand hopes curb losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors focus on impact of zero export tax, Jan export
data eyed
    * Palm oil seen retracing to 2,452 ringgit -technicals
    * Prices should trade in a range of 2,450-2,550 ringgit
-trader

 (Updates prices, adds detail)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged lower on Thursday after prices climbed to a two-month high
the previous day, although hopes of a new export tax structure
boosting demand had curbed losses.
    The tropical oil started the year strongly by jumping to its
highest since Nov. 2 on Wednesday after the United States
reached a fiscal deal that prevented the world's largest economy
from slipping into recession.
    Market players are eyeing Malaysia's Jan. 1-10 exports data
due next week, expecting higher demand from crude palm oil as
the country imposed a zero percent duty in January for shipments
of the grade.
    "We see a bit of profit-taking coming in. Every time we go
above 2,500 ringgit, there's no strong follow through," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
    "The important issue now is with the new export tax
structure and traders want to see how Malaysian exports will be
for the first 10 days. Prices should be trading in a range of
2,450-2,550 ringgit."
    At market close, the benchmark March contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.0 percent to
2,475 ringgit ($816) per tonne. Prices hit a two-month high of
2,524 ringgit on Wednesday. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 36,244 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.   
    Technicals appear to be bearish as palm oil is expected to
retrace to 2,452 ringgit based on a wave analysis, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said.    
    But prices may find support as lower December production and
disruption to supply due to heavy rains could help ease
record-high stocks of 2.56 million tonnes, traders said.
    Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release
official data on December's stocks and output next week.
    Investors are monitoring the impact of China starting to
enforce its quality standards on edible oil imports. Palm oil
which fails to make the grade could see cargoes turned away from
Chinese ports, depressing demand a little.
     Brent crude dropped below $112 a barrel on Thursday as the
prospects of more budget battles in the United States and rising
oil supply weighed on prices, although upbeat economic data from
China limited losses. 
    In competing vegetable oil market, U.S. soyoil for March
delivery fell 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. China's
Dalian Commodities Exchange is closed for the New Year holiday
and will resume trading on Friday.   
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2364   -18.00    2350    2371     296
  MY PALM OIL      FEB3    2439   -18.00    2422    2460    6173
  MY PALM OIL      MAR3    2475   -26.00    2467    2513   20208
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3    6922   -46.00    6916    7044  653958
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    8612   -30.00    8608    8740  449196
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR3   50.96    -0.09   50.88   51.29    6154
  NYMEX CRUDE      FEB3   92.57    -0.55   92.49   92.98   11020
                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
      
($1=3.033 ringgit)

 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.