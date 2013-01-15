VEGOILS-Palm oil up on soyoil gains; record stocks weigh on prices

* Malaysia's Jan. 1-15 exports down 20.7 pct from a month ago -ITS * Shipments for same period down 22.2 pct on month -SGS * Malaysia sets Feb crude palm oil export tax at zero percent * Palm oil signals mixed -technicals (Updates prices, adds SGS export data) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday, tracking increases in the price of rival soybean oil, but gains were capped by persistently weak exports and record high stocks in the world's second largest producer of the edible oil. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1 to 15 fell 20.7 percent to 570,510 tonnes from a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a steeper 22.2 percent fall for the same period. Shipments were also lower in the first 10 days of the month. The drop came amid China's stricter quality control rules on edible oil imports that may have prompted some exporters to hold back shipments. Exports to Europe also took a hit as buyers refrain from purchasing palm oil, which solidifies in winter. "The market is up a bit, tracking gains in Dalian and Chicago soybean oil," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Exports were down but they were slightly better than the first 10 days and we hope for further improvement in the second half of the month." The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.1 percent to close at 2,397 ringgit ($796) per tonne, taking its cue from U.S. March soyoil futures, which had gained 2.5 percent in the previous session as bargain hunting and hopes of Chinese buying boosted soybeans. Total traded volume stood at 42,040 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technical analysis shows mixed signals for Malaysian palm oil as it is not clear that a downtrend starting from the Jan. 2 high of 2,524 ringgit will be reversed, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Malaysia will set its crude palm oil export tax for February at zero percent, unchanged from January, a government circular showed on Tuesday, and traders hope the zero percent tax will help clear record-high palm oil stocks, which stood at 2.63 million tonnes in December. Brent crude rose above $112 per barrel on Tuesday, although a lack of an agreement over the U.S. debt ceiling and a forecast increase in the country's oil inventory still weighed on prices. U.S. soyoil for March delivery edged 0.2 percent higher in late Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.5 percent higher. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN3 2330 +54.00 2298 2330 42 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2375 +35.00 2355 2380 677 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2397 +26.00 2382 2413 15129 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6726 +24.00 6718 6788 464414 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8594 +44.00 8584 8658 306024 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 50.56 +0.11 50.38 50.79 7887 NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 94.35 +0.21 93.71 94.44 19947 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.01 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence FErnandez)