VEGOILS-Malaysia's zero export-tax optimism lifts palm oil

* Zero pct CPO tax in Feb to boost exports -trader * Investors see stockpiles coming off in February from record high * Palm oil may test resistance at 2,449 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices, adds detail) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in over a week on Wednesday on investor optimism a zero-duty tax structure will spur exports from the world's No.2 producer and help boost global demand for the tropical oil. The positive sentiment was also buoyed by seasonally slowing production which could help curb stockpiles that hit a new record of 2.63 million tonnes in December. The Malaysian government announced on Tuesday that it will retain its crude palm oil export tax at zero percent for February, the same as January, in an effort to give a competitive edge over top producer and biggest rival Indonesia. "Indonesia's crude palm oil is now pricier than Malaysian crude palm oil. So Malaysian exports will definitely pick up," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. "Most traders are trading on the forward view. Even though exports are not looking so good now, but with the overall drop in production, we are expecting stocks to be lower in February or March," the trader added. The benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.5 percent higher at 2,428 ringgit ($804) per tonne. Prices had earlier touched 2,444 ringgit, the highest level seen since Jan. 7. Total traded volume stood at 35,249 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technical analysis showed that Malaysian palm oil may test a resistance of 2,449 ringgit per tonne, a break above which will lead to a further gain to 2,522 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Weaker winter demand from Europe and China had taken a toll on palm oil exports, causing shipments to fall more than 20 percent in the first 15 days of January. Palm oil tends to solidify in cold temperatures. But with warmer weather on its way, traders expect demand to pick up in the next few weeks. "Moving forward, it can only improve -- it will not go worse. The weather is getting warmer and you will see more imports going into China," the trader added. Brent crude rose towards $111 a barrel on Wednesday after robust U.S. retail sales boosted hopes for stronger demand in the world's top oil consumer, while oil inventories there rose much less than expected. U.S. soyoil for March delivery rose 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged up 0.4 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB3 2384 +9.00 2379 2393 677 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2418 +20.00 2409 2430 8460 MY PALM OIL APR3 2428 +13.00 2423 2444 15882 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6776 +26.00 6740 6800 399654 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8642 +22.00 8610 8678 257748 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 50.98 +0.11 50.68 51.15 6648 NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 93.34 +0.06 93.10 93.62 14834 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.02 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)