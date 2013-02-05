FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm eases after four straight gains, industry data eyed
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 5, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm eases after four straight gains, industry data eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil to fall to 2,510 ringgit -technicals
    * Traders eye stocks, exports data due next week

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
eased on Tuesday on profit-taking after four straight sessions
of gains, but hopes of better-than-expected inventory and export
data next week limited losses.
    Persistent concerns over dry weather in South America and
its impact on the soy crop there also kept a floor under palm
oil prices. Lower soybean oil production could shift some demand
to the cheaper palm oil, which in turn may help ease record
stocks for the tropical oil.
    "We are revising our January inventory forecast to 2.57
million tonnes from 2.66 million tonnes as we believe that
exports in the month may have turned out better than expected at
a 7 percent decline as compared to our earlier estimate of an 11
percent decline," Alan Lim Seong Chun, research analyst with
Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank, said in a note. 
    "Although we believe the overall data will be positive on
prices, the upside should still be limited in view of the still
high inventory level at way above 2 million tonnes."
    January palm oil stocks data from the Malaysian Palm Oil
Board is due on Feb. 13. Inventory levels in the world's No.2
producer hit an all-time high of 2.63 million tonnes in
December. 
    Traders are also eyeing Feb. 1-10 export data after a
better-than-expected performance in January.
  
    By the close, the benchmark April contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had shed 0.7 percent to
2,549 ringgit ($826) per tonne, after adding almost 5 percent in
the last four sessions.
    It rose to 2,592 ringgit the previous day, just slightly off
a 3-month high touched on Thursday.
    Total traded volumes stood at 25,536 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the average 25,000 tonnes. 
    Technical analysis shows palm oil is expected to fall to
2,510 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
 
    In other markets, oil edged higher above $115 a barrel on
Tuesday as investor concerns faded about political risks in the
euro zone, although ample supply could hinder its chances of
extending a three-week rally. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March
delivery eased 0.1 percent in late Asian trade, giving up
some gains from the previous sessions. 
    The most active September soybean oil contract on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange also edged lower, coming off the
previous day's three-month high.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      FEB3    2481   -15.00    2476    2495     367
  MY PALM OIL      MAR3    2530    -9.00    2513    2530    2668
  MY PALM OIL      APR3    2549   -17.00    2534    2556   13645
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    7156   -62.00    7142    7196  454762
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    8822   -76.00    8808    8884  390744
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR3   53.05    -0.06   52.84   53.22    7201
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAR3   96.45    +0.28   95.91   96.54   15249
                                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.087 ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.