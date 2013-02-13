VEGOILS-Palm oil drops to 2-week low in thin trade, stocks stay high

* January palm oil stocks down 1.9 pct at 2.58 mln tonnes - MPOB * Feb 1-10 exports up 25.1 pct from a month ago -SGS * Palm oil to drop to 2,510 ringgit - technicals (Updates prices, adds SGS export data) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a two-week low on Wednesday in light trade after a long holiday weekend, with traders staying cautious as industry data showed stocks remained high despite coming off record levels. Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, released during the afternoon break, showed that end-stocks in Malaysia, the world's No. 2 producer, had inched down 1.9 percent to 2.58 million tonnes in January, missing expectations of a deeper fall. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said Malaysia's shipments had surged 18 percent to 440,830 tonnes in the first 10 days of February from a month ago, but traders said export volumes still needed to rise to "decent" levels. "Exports in the last five days of January showed an average of 50,000 tonnes shipped per day, which is good. We were expecting that to carry on in February, but obviously that is not the case," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "It will need to pick up in the coming days of February. We are at very high stocks here, so if that picks up then things will look a bit more rosy." Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance reported a steeper 25.1 percent increase to 429,070 tonnes for the same period. The benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 2.2 percent to close at 2,504 ringgit ($810) per tonne, also its intraday low - a level unseen since Jan. 30. Total traded volumes were thin at 18,873 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with the average 25,000 tonnes, with many investors still on holiday. Financial markets in Malaysia were closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holidays while markets in China, the world's No. 2 edible oil importer, remain closed for the rest of the week. Technical analysis showed palm oil may drop to 2,510 ringgit per tonne as a correction from the Jan. 31 high of 2,593 ringgit has not finished, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Brent crude steadied on Wednesday, holding just below a nine-month high near $119 per barrel on forecasts for faster-than-expected growth in global oil demand this year, although easing tensions in Iran kept a lid on prices. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March delivery fell 0.5 percent in late Asian trade. The Dalian Commodity Exchange will resume trading on Monday. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB3 2470 -10.00 2470 2470 147 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2488 -46.00 2483 2529 1287 MY PALM OIL APR3 2504 -56.00 2504 2558 10163 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 7088 -24.00 7082 7156 307504 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8714 -42.00 8712 8788 218624 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 50.84 -0.26 50.82 51.27 3874 NYMEX CRUDE MAR3 97.62 +0.11 97.50 97.69 7797 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.09 ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)