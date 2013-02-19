VEGOILS-Palm gains on smaller soy crop concern; export data awaited

* Disappointing rains in Argentina raise prospect of smaller soy crop * Palm oil to revisit high of 2,593 ringgit -technicals * Traders eye Malaysia's Feb. 1-20 palm export data due on Wed (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in soybeans after disappointing rains in Argentina raised the prospect of a smaller crop. U.S. soybeans rose to a one-week high, resuming trading after the President's Day holiday, as rain that had been expected to bring relief to wilting Argentine soybean crops over the weekend proved to be lighter than expected. A smaller soybean crop for crushing into soybean oil may shift more demand to competing palm oil that trades at a steep discount of almost $300 per tonne. "There was news of much less rain received than expected in Argentina this week, and Chinese players are also positive after coming back from the Lunar New Year break," said a Singapore-based trader with a regional commodities house. The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.1 percent to close at 2,565 ringgit ($827) per tonne. Prices traded in a range of 2,550 to 2,575 ringgit. Total traded volumes stood at 33,012 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the typical 25,000 tonnes. Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil is expected to rise to 2,593 ringgit per tonne, as indicated by a rising wedge, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Traders are awaiting the Malaysian Feb. 1-20 palm export data due on Wednesday, after rising shipments in the first half of the month raised hopes for stocks to ease further. Malaysia's January palm oil stocks inched down 1.9 percent from a month ago to 2.58 million tonnes, the first drop since last June. Industry players are also expecting stronger export demand for crude palm oil this month as exporters take advantage of February's zero percent tax before it rises to 4.5 percent in March. Brent crude edged lower towards $117 per barrel on Tuesday, adding to losses across the previous three sessions, with traders waiting for U.S. data to provide clues to growth in the world's largest oil user, besides weekend elections in Italy. Other competing vegetable oil markets also gained on Argentine soy crop worries. The most active U.S. soyoil for May delivery gained 1 percent in late Asian trade. The most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged up 0.7 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR3 2507 +33.00 2488 2510 300 MY PALM OIL APR3 2541 +30.00 2525 2548 8596 MY PALM OIL MAY3 2565 +29.00 2550 2575 16639 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 7118 +66.00 7064 7130 384710 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8710 +58.00 8650 8724 351732 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 52.13 +0.51 51.63 52.15 6713 NYMEX CRUDE MAR3 95.55 -0.31 95.25 95.99 23574 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.102 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)