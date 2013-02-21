FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm slips, tracks weak commodity markets
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 21, 2013 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm slips, tracks weak commodity markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* February output slows more than 10 pct, stockpiles to
decline -trader
    * Immediate support level at 2,500 ringgit -trader
    * Palm oil faces resistance at 2,593 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped on Thursday, tracking weak U.S. and China vegetable oil
markets and as investors booked profits from prices which have
gained almost two percent so far this week.
    U.S. soy prices slid on Thursday from a selloff in
commodities amid speculation that a hedge fund had been forced
to liquidate assets, rattling sentiment across major commodity
markets and weighing on palm prices. 
    But major losses in palm oil were prevented by hopes that
seasonally slowing output in Malaysia, the world's No.2
producer, will help ease stocks despite sluggish exports. 
    "At the end of the month exports may be slightly down
compared to January, but it will not have much impact because
production is slowing by more than ten percent," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
    "I think there will be a slight drawdown in end-stocks
again," the trader added. Inventory levels in January had inched
down 1.9 percent from record highs of 2.63 million tonnes. 
    "For today, the immediate support is 2,500 ringgit and
resistance is 2,550 ringgit. There is a bit of profit taking and
market correction."
    The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange slipped 1.1 percent to close at 2,536
ringgit ($814) per tonne. Prices traded in a tight range between
2,513 and 2,543 ringgit.
    Total traded volumes stood at 16,996 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the typical 25,000 tonnes.
    Technicals showed a bullish target at 2,620 ringgit per
tonne will only be valid when Malaysian palm oil climbs above a
resistance at 2,593 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao. 
    Palm oil products shipped in the first twenty days of the
month showed signs of slowing down from robust exports in
earlier weeks, cargo surveyors data showed on Wednesday.
  
    Oil extended the previous session's decline on Thursday to a
three-week low on concern the U.S. Federal Reserve might stop
its stimulus program sooner than thought and on the prospect of
a rise in Saudi Arabian oil output. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil for May
delivery fell 0.4 percent in early Asian trade. The most
active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed 1.4 percent lower.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR3    2481   -28.00    2470    2485     374
  MY PALM OIL      APR3    2510   -30.00    2490    2517    1519
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2536   -29.00    2513    2543   11033
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    7024  -114.00    6964    7086  568116
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    8630  -124.00    8610    8700  478316
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR3   51.75    -0.32   51.54   51.98    5269
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR3   93.87    -1.35   93.55   94.92   32279
                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.11 ringgit)

 (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.