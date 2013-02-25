FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm slips to near 1-mth low, tracks soyoil losses
February 25, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm slips to near 1-mth low, tracks soyoil losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm follows steep declines in other vegetable oil markets
    * Malaysia Feb. 1-25 exports up 4.6 pct from month ago -ITS
    * Feb. 1-25 exports up 2.7 pct from Jan. 1-25 -SGS

 (Updates prices, adds details)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
slid to their lowest in nearly a month on Monday, tracking steep
falls in other vegetable oil markets, although
better-than-expected export numbers helped rein in losses.
    The most active U.S. soyoil contract for May delivery 
was down 0.7 percent in late Asian trade after losing almost 2
percent on Friday, weighed down by weak soybean prices due to
improved prospects for South American supply. 
    Investors were also reacting to falls in China's most active
September soyoil contract, which tumbled more than 3
percent to its lowest since mid-November, hurt by concerns over
demand growth after a slip in the country's manufacturing output
index. By 1011 GMT prices had slid by 3.2 percent.
    "The market is tracking the U.S. and Dalian soybean oil
markets. All these are external factors," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.    
    The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had eased 2.5 percent to 2,471 ringgit
($797) per tonne by Monday's close, but were off an earlier low
of 2,461 ringgit, the lowest level since Jan. 29.
    Total traded volume stood at 37,569 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots, as traders rushed to
liquidate positions.
    Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil is expected to revisit
its Dec. 13, 2012 low of 2,217 ringgit per tonne over the next
four weeks, as a long-term downtrend has resumed, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao. 
    Investor sentiment picked up, however, after cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services reported a 4.6 percent increase in
Malaysian palm oil exports to 1,153,852 tonnes for the Feb. 1-25
period from a month ago.    
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported exports in the same period picked up 2.7 percent,
buoyed by higher shipments to Europe and India. 
    "The numbers were slightly better than expected and will
probably stay at this pace towards the end of the month on a
last-minute push to ship out tax-free crude palm oil," said a
dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
    Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer of the edible oil, will
raise February's zero percent export tax to 4.5 percent in March
after keeping it unchanged for two months.
    Traders are counting on improving palm oil exports and 
seasonally slowing output in the world's No. 2 producer of the
edible oil to help ease stockpiles that stood at 2.58 million
tonnes in January.  
    In other markets, Brent crude wiped out early losses to
trade above $114 per barrel on Monday as a firmer euro supported
prices, although worries that a retreat in China's manufacturing
activity would dent demand from the world's top energy consumer
capped gains.      
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR3    2422   -56.00    2409    2455     735
  MY PALM OIL      APR3    2448   -61.00    2438    2458    4792
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2471   -63.00    2461    2482   18869
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6780  -268.00    6768    6960  799048
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    8422  -276.00    8370    8580  903508
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY3   50.44    -0.29   50.16   50.75   13392
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR3   93.64    +0.51   92.96   93.74   16561
                                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
     
($1=3.100 ringgit)    

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
