VEGOILS-Palm hits 5-wk low on weak overseas markets; exports steady

* External markets pressure palm, but demand expected to pick up -trader * Drop of 18 pct seen in Feb palm oil production -trader * Palm oil to rebound into 2,506-2,521 ringgit range -technicals (Updates throughout) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday to their lowest in more than five weeks, as weak overseas vegetable oil markets kept investors on edge, although upbeat export data and slowing production helped limit losses. China and U.S. soy markets, which are tracked by palm, remained weak after suffering steep falls on Monday and as better weather in the U.S. Midwest and South America improved the prospects for supply. But stronger-than-expected exports in the first 25 days of February, buoyed by increased shipments of Malaysian palm oil products to Europe and India, kept prices from tumbling further. "The market is a little oversold at the current juncture after a slew of negative news from pundits and analysts," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "The external market 'grains' are a major contributor to the current low prices. We anticipate demand to pick up very soon, and prices to recover once the selling pressure subside." The USDA outlook numbers, with projections of a record soybean crop at 3.4 billion bushels, are bearish, he added. "This certainly spells trouble for palm oil in the second quarter of 2013." The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had dipped to 2,411 ringgit per tonne, the lowest since Jan. 21, before closing at 2,417 ringgit ($779), a fall of 2.2 percent. Total traded volume stood at 35,620 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the average 25,000 lots. Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil is expected to rebound into a range of 2,506 to 2,521 ringgit per tonne, as a correction from the Feb. 20 high of 2,584 ringgit may have been temporarily completed, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Investors are pinning hopes on healthy exports alongside seasonally slowing production to ease the current stockpile of 2.58 million tonnes in Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer. "At the end of the month we might see an 18 percent drop in production. And with this kind of exports, we will definitely see a drawdown in the stocks," said a trader who deals with a foreign commodities brokerage. Oil fell below $114 a barrel on Tuesday, hit by doubts over demand growth as a potential political vacuum in Italy revived concern over instability in the debt-plagued euro zone. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil for May delivery fell 1.3 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped 1.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1019 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR3 2388 -31.00 2380 2422 700 MY PALM OIL APR3 2405 -44.00 2398 2452 5112 MY PALM OIL MAY3 2417 -53.00 2411 2474 19638 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6702 -110.00 6698 6828 734330 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8312 -130.00 8306 8448 820498 CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 49.80 -0.64 49.69 50.50 9534 NYMEX CRUDE APR3 92.40 -0.71 91.92 92.65 19779 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1= 3.104 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)