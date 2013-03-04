FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-VEGOILS-Palm inches up ahead of industry forum
March 4, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

RPT-VEGOILS-Palm inches up ahead of industry forum

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution)
    * Palm prices up on technical bounce -trader
    * Investors to seek cues from Bursa's palm oil conference-trader
    * Expected to test support at 2,361 ringgit, targets 2,306-technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on
Monday, pulling out of an oversold situation to snap eight straight sessions of
losses while investors keep an eye on an industry conference for more clues on
the vegetable oil's outlook. 
    Palm prices fell more than six percent last week, notching the biggest
weekly loss since mid-November as soy markets in China and the United States
suffered from predictions of potential bumper South American soybean crops. 
    Traders are also watching Bursa Malaysia's annual palm oil conference which
kicks off on Monday, and will focus on price outlooks and industry clues from
leading analysts including Dorab Mistry and James Fry.
    "The market edged higher today on a technical bounce as it was oversold,"
said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
    "A lot of people will be watching the market during the palm oil conference.
They are more cautious," said another trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage. 
    The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange had gained 1.8 percent to 2,411 ringgit ($776) per tonne by Monday's
close. Prices traded in a tight range of 2,375 - 2,415 ringgit. 
    Total traded volume stood at 36,692 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher
than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil is expected to test a support at 2,361
ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking this level and falling to
2,306 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. 
    China's palm oil stocks most probably rose to a record 1.4 million tonnes in
February as imports surged late last year ahead of stricter quality regulations
from Jan. 1, a Reuters survey of five Chinese traders and analysts showed.
 
    Dismal palm oil export data also triggered investor worries that a 4.5
percent export tax hike on crude palm oil beginning March could stifle demand
for Malaysian palm oil products and keep stockpiles high.  
    Investors are pinning hopes that seasonally slowing output and a wide $300
discount to competing soyoil would shift demand to Malaysian palm, the cheapest
vegetable oil in the market, but say exports need to pick up faster to run down
the current 2.58 million tonne stockpile.
    Brent crude futures slipped towards $110 per barrel on Monday, extending
their more than 7 percent drop of the past three weeks, hurt by concerns a
fiscal crisis in the United States and worrying data from China would sap demand
in the top two consumers. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery 
edged down 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.9 percent.
     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR3    2400   +50.00    2370    2400     245
  MY PALM OIL      APR3    2405   +45.00    2367    2405    2114
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2411   +43.00    2375    2415   17394
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6644   +36.00    6596    6666  515800
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    8326   +76.00    8266    8346  644718
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY3   49.60    -0.07   49.48   50.03    7077
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR3   90.41    -0.27   90.09   90.89   17901
                                                                
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.1085 ringgit)    

 (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
