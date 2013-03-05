VEGOILS-Palm oil edges down in thin volume; focus on industry meet

* Market players focus on industry conference -trader * Military standoff in Borneo could hit production -analyst * Palm oil to hover around 2,418 ringgit or rebound to 2,450 -technicals (Updates prices, adds details) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged down in thin volume on Tuesday after gains in the previous session lifted prices from near two-month lows, with traders focusing on a key industry conference to determine strategies. The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.6 percent to 2,399 ringgit ($772) per tonne by the day's close. Prices traded in a tight range of 2,389 to 2,428 ringgit. Total traded volume was thin, at 19,877 lots of 25 tonnes each, below the usual 25,000 lots. A technical bounce on Monday had helped prices snap eight straight sessions of declines and move higher from levels last seen in mid-January. "There was an attempt to push the market higher yesterday and some anticipation about a follow through in buying, but nothing materialized," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Traders are mostly waiting on the analysts and speakers for more clues. There will probably be slow trading until tomorrow," he added. The palm oil conference being held in the Malaysian capital runs March 4-6. Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil is expected to either hover around a resistance level of 2,418 ringgit per tonne or rebound to 2,450 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Several palm oil refineries have slowed operations and some plan to halt output if a Malaysian military attack on an armed Filipino group on Borneo island drags on, potentially disrupting supply of the tropical oil to China, refinery officials told Reuters on Tuesday. Sabah, part of Borneo island, is Malaysia's top oil palm growing region, accounting for a quarter of national production. Much of the palm oil from Sabah is shipped to China -- the world's second-largest consumer of edible oils. The development was not impacting prices significantly so far, traders, analysts and government officials said. But prolonged supply disruptions could buoy prices, although climbs would probably be limited as high stock levels in the country continue to weigh. "If the turmoil drags on for weeks and months, it could have a more severe impact on production," CIMB Investment Bank said in a note. "The security fears may also affect the operations of ports located near where the clashes are taking place." In other markets, Brent crude futures rose towards $111 per barrel on Tuesday, bucking a five-day losing streak on bargain buying after China pledged to keep its economy growing at 7.5 percent. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery edged down 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange inched up 0.1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR3 2390 -10.00 2390 2399 64 MY PALM OIL APR3 2389 -16.00 2386 2408 956 MY PALM OIL MAY3 2399 -14.00 2389 2428 12118 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6602 -36.00 6572 6696 689472 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8322 +6.00 8304 8390 536938 CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 50.19 -0.07 50.04 50.51 5841 NYMEX CRUDE APR3 90.47 +0.35 90.12 90.70 12419 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.104 ringgit) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)