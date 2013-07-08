FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm drops, tracks weak equities; inventory draw eyed
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 8, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm drops, tracks weak equities; inventory draw eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors hope for stocks drawdown -trader
    * Palm oil to drop to 2,345 ringgit -technicals
    * Malaysia June end-stocks seen at 1-yr low -poll

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged down on Monday, tracking a weakness in equity markets, but
losses were limited by hopes that stocks of the tropical oil in
the world's No.2 producer will ease.
    Asian shares tumbled in early trade as strong U.S. jobs
growth reinforced the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will
roll back its stimulus in coming months, while Beijing's pledge
to choke off credit to industries plagued by overcapacity to
force consolidation also hurt regional sentiment. 
    "We have negative externals such as China, a big buyer,
whose stock market dropped badly today and its economic
situation is deepening downwards," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage. "But our local sentiment is different.
The supply-demand situation is still positive for end-stocks."
    China, the world's second-biggest palm oil buyer, could see
its growth grinding towards a 23-year low, a Reuters poll
showed, hinting at difficult times ahead for the tropical oil as
demand dwindles. 
    But investors are pinning hopes that strong exports to meet
demand during a Muslim festival would cut back Malaysia's
inventories to a year low and boost prices. 
    Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will
release its June end-stocks and production report on Wednesday.
    The benchmark September contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 0.4 percent to 2,375
ringgit ($740) per tonne by Monday's close.
    Total traded volumes stood at 28,252 lots of 25 tonnes each,
below the usual 35,000 lots. Prices traded in a range of 2,365
to 2,395 ringgit. 
    Technicals showed that Malaysian palm oil is expected to
revisit its July 5 low of 2,345 ringgit per tonne, as it may
have completed a rebound from the July 2 low of 2,324 ringgit,
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. 
    Market participants will be looking towards July 1-10 export
data which will also be released on Wednesday.
    Traders say although exports in the first 10 days of July
could be propped up by last-minute buying ahead of the Muslim
holy month of Ramadan, demand could taper off in the second half
of the month. 
    Prices could also be further depressed as a higher palm
production cycle kicks in. A Reuters poll showed that output of
the tropical oil is seen rising 6 percent in June, suggesting
the seasonal cycle could have already begun.
    In other markets, Brent crude slipped below $108 due to a
rising U.S. dollar, after tensions in Egypt stoked concerns
about global oil supplies and initially drove prices to a
three-month high.     
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December 
fell 0.5 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange
slipped 1 percent.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
                                                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3       0    +0.00       0       0      60
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2376    -9.00    2368    2395    1741
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2375   -10.00    2365    2395   16442
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5850   -38.00    5834    5960  487148
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7238   -66.00    7212    7368  943160
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   45.83    -0.22   45.59   46.26    6930
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3  103.11    -0.11  102.78  104.12   25843
                                                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.211 ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.