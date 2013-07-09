FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits near 2-week top on stocks draw hopes; output eyed
#Asia
July 9, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits near 2-week top on stocks draw hopes; output eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia June end-stocks seen at 1-yr low -poll
    * Palm oil still targets 2,345 ringgit -technicals
    * MPOB June stocks, production data due on Wednesday
    * July 1-10 export data also due Wednesday

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to a near two-week high on Tuesday on hopes a key industry
report could show a drop in stocks of the tropical oil, although
concerns about rising output in the world's second largest
producer capped gains.
    Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is
due to release its June end-stocks and production report on
Wednesday. A Reuters poll of five plantation companies pegged
inventory levels at 1.74 million tonnes, down from 1.82 million
tonnes a month ago and the lowest in a year. 
    But the poll also showed June production could rise by 6
percent from May, the biggest increase so far this year,
signalling a higher production cycle that is typically seen in
the second half of the year may have started.
    "All eyes are on MPOB at the moment and that's why we see
cautious trading before the data," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage. "We are probably going to see higher
production, so that could be limiting the price upside."    
    At market close, the benchmark September contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged up almost 1
percent to 2,399 ringgit ($753) per tonne, just below its
intraday high at 2,400 ringgit, a level last seen on June 26.
    Total traded volumes stood at 32,508 lots of 25 tonnes each,
below the average 35,000 lots. Prices traded in a range of 2,375
to 2,400 ringgit. 
    Technicals showed a bearish target at 2,345 ringgit per
tonne remains unchanged for Malaysian palm oil, as it has
completed a rebound from the July 2 low of 2,324 ringgit,
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. 
    Market participants are waiting for cargo surveyors' export
data for July 1-10, also due on Wednesday, which could show
higher shipments on last-minute buying ahead of the Muslim holy
month of Ramadan.  
    In other markets, Brent crude fell to around $107 a barrel 
as worries about supply disruptions from the Middle East eased,
though investors were wary that further negative headlines from
Egypt could lead to more volatility.     
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December 
gained 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange
was almost flat.         
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT
                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2415   +46.00    2390    2415       8
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2407   +29.00    2380    2409    2270
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2399   +23.00    2375    2400   17509
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5872   -16.00    5852    5892  287772
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7272    -2.00    7252    7296  578662
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   46.05    +0.16   45.77   46.12    4652
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3  102.95    -0.19  102.71  103.40   18218
                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.185 ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

