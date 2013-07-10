FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm edges lower as weak exports offset stocks data
July 10, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm edges lower as weak exports offset stocks data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Stocks fall to 1.65 mln T, lowest since March 2011 -MPOB
    * Malaysia's July 1-10 exports down 15.9 pct-ITS
    * Survey shows India's refined palm imports wilt 21 pct in
June

 (Updates prices, quotes from trader)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged lower on Wednesday, weighed by weak exports for the first
10 days of the month, although bullish stocks data helped cap
losses.
    Figures from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed inventories
in the world's No.2 producer dropped 9.4 percent in June to 1.65
million tonnes, the lowest since March 2011, exceeding
expectations. 
    But prices remained weak on lower exports of Malaysian palm
oil products, which fell 15.9 percent during July 1-10 to
352,375 tonnes from 419,035 a month ago, according to data from
cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.    
    Traders have expected higher shipments during the first 10
days on last-minute purchases before Ramadan begins this week,
as buyers stock up in preparation for typically higher
consumption during the Muslim holy month.
    "Surprisingly there is not much buying demand from
destinations, especially from Muslim destinations," said a
Singapore-based trader with a global commodities trading house. 
    "They haven't bought much ... probably they are satisfied
with the amount they have bought already and want to consume on
their stocks."    
    The benchmark September contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.8 percent to close at 2,377
ringgit ($748) per tonne on Wednesday. Prices rose to 2,400
ringgit on Tuesday, a level last seen on June 26.
    Total traded volume stood at 37,350 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly above the average 35,000 lots. 
    Concerns over easing demand for the tropical oil from major
buyers India and China also weighed on prices.
    India's imports of refined palm oil probably fell in June
from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee
currency made overseas purchases more expensive, a Reuters
survey showed on Wednesday. 
    China, the world's second-largest palm oil buyer after
India, imported 490,000 tonnes of vegetable oils that also
included soyoil and rapeseed oil in June, down 31 percent from
the previous month, customs data showed. 
    In other markets, oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic
rose on Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark climbing to a
14-month high near $105 per barrel, buoyed by a
bigger-than-expected drop in inventory in top oil consumer the
United States.     
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December 
fell 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange
closed 0.1 percent higher.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1000 GMT
                                                                         
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2415   +19.00    2415    2415       1
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2382   -23.00    2375    2403    3569
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2377   -20.00    2370    2394   17580
  CHINA PALMOLEIN  JAN4    5882   +10.00    5824    5926  405236
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7286   +10.00    7232    7336  708842
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   45.88    -0.09   45.76   46.16    4259
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3  104.82    +1.29  104.21  104.87   29005
                                                                         
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palmolein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.179 ringgit)

 (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
