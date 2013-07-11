FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm inches lower as weak exports weigh
#Asia
July 11, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm inches lower as weak exports weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Stocks fall to 1.65 mln T, lowest since March 2011 - MPOB
    * Malaysia's July 1-10 exports down 15.9 pct - ITS
    * Exports down 16.3 pct for same period - SGS

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
inched lower on Thursday on concerns over easing demand, but
losses were curbed by data showing inventory had dropped more
than expected.
    Stocks in the world's No.2 producer fell 9.4 percent to 1.65
million tonnes in June. That exceeded estimates of a 4.2-percent
decline and marked the lowest inventory since March 2011.
 
    Those numbers helped offset a bearish outlook for appetite,
with cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services saying Malaysian
palm oil exports fell 15.9 percent in the first 10 days of July
from a month ago. 
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
reported a decline of 16.3 percent. 
    Traders had expected higher shipments on last-minute
purchases as buyers stocked up in preparation for the Muslim
holy month of Ramadan starting this week.             
    "The (stocks) news by itself is positive for crude palm oil
prices, but we think sentiment may be dampened slightly by the
cargo surveyor data," Alan Lim Seong Chun, an analyst with
Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank, wrote in a note.     
    The benchmark September contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.3 percent to close at 2,371
ringgit ($749) per tonne on Thursday.     
    Total traded volume stood at 27,033 lots of 25 tonnes each,
below the average 35,000 lots. Prices moved in a range between
2,363 ringgit and 2,388.
    Traders said a stronger ringgit has also placed some
pressure on palm oil prices, as the ringgit-priced feedstock
becomes more expensive for overseas buyers and refiners. The
ringgit has gained 1.3 percent so far against the dollar in the
past three sessions.
    In other markets, Brent crude climbed to a more than
three-month high near $109 per barrel amid hopes the U.S.
Federal Reserve may keep its stimulus programme for now, while a
sharp drop in oil inventories lifted U.S. prices to near
16-month peaks.     
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December 
gained 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange
gained 1.2 percent.          
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                  
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2400   +10.00    2380    2415     136
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2381    -1.00    2370    2394    3245
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2371    -6.00    2363    2388   14073
  CHINA PALMOLEIN  JAN4    5932   +56.00    5888    5982  480354
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7354   +84.00    7292    7410  841030
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   46.26    +0.13   45.98   46.48    4533
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3  105.97    -0.55  105.90  107.45   37054
                                                                  
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palmolein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.167 ringgit)

 (Editing by Joseph Radford and Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
