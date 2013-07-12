FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil plunges to 2-month low on weak export outlook
#Asia
July 12, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil plunges to 2-month low on weak export outlook

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Weak exports and bearish outlook for palm seen in H2 2013 -trader
    * Weekly prices fall 3.6 pct
    * Investors look towards July 1-15 export data on Monday
    * Palm oil to drop to 2,336 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates throughout)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures plunged more
than 3 percent on Friday on investor concern that the weak export picture could
stretch into the months ahead, triggering a technical selloff which caused
prices to fall to their lowest in more than two months. 
    Traders were also cautious ahead of export data for the first 15 days of
July due next Monday. Although some said the figures might improve slightly,
palm faces pressure in the second half of the year as top buyers are expected to
curb purchases due to economic uncertainty.
    Palm oil exports for July 1-10 slid 16 percent, surprising investors who had
expected demand to be supported by last minute buying for the Muslim festival of
Ramadan.
    An uptick in production data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil
Board (MPOB) signalled the start of a higher yield cycle for the tropical plant.
Stocks in Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer, fell to a more than two-year low
of 1.61 million tonnes in June as demand outstripped supply.
    "The market broke the recent low of 2,324 ringgit and caused prices to fall
lower. At the same time, there were long liquidations taking place. Everything
pulled the market down technically," a trader at a foreign commodities brokerage
in Kuala Lumpur said.
    "Traders are looking ahead. The festive demand is moving away, China and
India are trying to hold back buying. China's economic data does not look good,
while Indian rupees are trading at a low, making it more expensive to buy palm
oil," the trader added. 
    By Friday's close, the benchmark September contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had slid 3.0 percent to 2,300 ringgit ($724) per
tonne, the lowest since May 16. Prices have fallen for three straight sessions
and notched up a weekly loss of 3.6 percent. 
    Total traded volume stood at 47,941 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the
usual 35,000 lots as traders hedged positions. Prices traded between 2,359-2,295
ringgit. 
    Technicals showed palm oil is expected to drop to 2,336 ringgit per tonne,
as it has broken below support at 2,361 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
said.  
    The U.S. dollar slid on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled it may
not be as close to cutting its stimulus as markets had begun to expect. A weaker
greenback against the ringgit makes the feedstock more expensive for
overseas buyers and refiners. 
    In other markets, oil held steady below $108 a barrel on Friday, as concern
about China's demand outlook and the prospect of growing non-OPEC supply offset
lower inventories in the United States and concern about possible disruption to
flows due to strife in Egypt.     
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December fell 0.3 percent
in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract on
the Dalian Commodities Exchange lost 0.9 percent
      
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1039 GMT
                                                                                                  
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2332   -58.00    2330    2332       5
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2310   -72.00    2308    2369    3039
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2300   -72.00    2295    2358   23088
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5818  -112.00    5806    5916  583298
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7282   -66.00    7266    7330  690708
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   45.55    -0.15   45.49   45.99    6037
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3  104.70    -0.21  104.36  104.98   19910
                                                                                                  
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
($1=3.177 ringgit)

 (Editing by Joseph Radford and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
