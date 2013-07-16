FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm eases to 7-mth low on concerns over weak exports, higher output
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 16, 2013 / 10:37 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm eases to 7-mth low on concerns over weak exports, higher output

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia July 1-15 palm oil exports fall 22-24 pct -ITS,
SGS
    * Prices hit 2,222 ringgit per tonne, level last seen on Dec
13
    * Prices traded in 2,222-2,266 ringgit range

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell to the lowest in more than seven months on Tuesday, as
worries persisted over weak exports and higher output of the
tropical oil.
    Malaysian palm oil exports for the first half of the month
fell as much as 24 percent from the same period a month ago, as 
buying slowed after the start of Ramadan.  
    Shipments had hit a three-month high in June on restocking
ahead of the Muslim holy month.
    An uptick in June production data from industry regulator
the Malaysian Palm Oil Board also signalled the start of a
higher yield cycle and raised concerns about inventory levels
climbing higher this month. 
    "Weak exports and a rise in production are pointing to
higher end-stocks this month, while weakness from U.S. and
Dalian soybean oil also weighed on palm," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    At market close, the new benchmark October contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 1.6 percent
to 2,227 ringgit ($699) per tonne. That was just above the low
for the day at 2,222 ringgit, the lowest since Dec. 13. 
    Total traded volume stood at 31,639 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly lower than the average 35,000 lots. Prices moved in a
range between 2,222 to 2,266 ringgit.      
    Market participants are keeping a close watch on global
oilseed supplies after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
earlier raised forecasts for the country's soybean output and
stockpiles before the next harvest. 
    A higher supply of soybean to be crushed into soybean oil
could further depress prices of competing palm oil, which has
lost 8.7 percent in value so far this year.    
    In other markets, Brent oil rose towards $110 per barrel on
Tuesday, reaching a three month high, supported by lower
inventories, firm demand and concern that turmoil in Egypt could
disrupt supply. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December was up 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange rose 0.1 percent.
     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                                
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2258   -27.00    2254    2284     604
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2242   -31.00    2240    2273    7143
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2227   -36.00    2222    2266   14517
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5636   -48.00    5610    5678  501280
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7206    +8.00    7160    7218  593744
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   45.45    +0.17   45.21   45.65    4013
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3  106.58    +0.26  105.91  106.74   18363
                                                                                
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.187 ringgit)

 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.