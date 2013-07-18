FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil edges higher; demand worries cap gains
#Asia
July 18, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil edges higher; demand worries cap gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Buying interest returns on 7-month low prices early this
week
    * Palm oil biased to drop to 2,233 ringgit -technicals
    * Weaker demand from India, China in H2 could hurt prices
-analyst

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged higher on Thursday after a price slump this week to
seven-month lows attracted buyers, but gains were capped by
lingering concerns over weak demand and rising output.
    Slowing demand after the start of Ramadan slashed Malaysian
palm oil exports during the first half of July, while the start
of a higher production cycle in the second half of the year also
raised prospects of higher inventory levels this month.
  
    "The market fell quite a lot on Monday and Tuesday and that
brought in some buying interest," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "But concerns remain over
slowing demand, especially when production picks up in the
second half of the year."
    By Thursday's close, the benchmark October contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 1.8
percent to 2,291 ringgit ($717) per tonne. Prices hit their
lowest level this year of 2,222 ringgit on Tuesday on bearish
fundamentals. 
    Total traded volume stood at 53,157 lots of 25 tonnes each,
well above the usual 35,000 lots. Prices moved between 2,248
ringgit and 2,294 ringgit.          
    Analysts said concerns over weaker demand from major buyers
China and India in the second half of the year could lead to
further weakness for palm oil prices, which have fallen nearly 6
percent so far this year. 
    "We believe the resilience of crude palm oil (CPO) imports
to the world's top market, India, could be dented by the steep
depreciation of the Indian rupee," said Standard Chartered
analyst Abah Ofon in a report.
    "This, coupled with a potentially large edible oilseed
harvest in 2013/14 and renewed concerns about demand from China,
suggests that the CPO market will need to adjust lower," he
added. China is the world's second-largest palm oil buyer after
India.
    Technicals showed palm oil is biased to test a support of
2,233 ringgit per tonne, as indicated by its wave pattern and a
Fibonacci projection analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao. 
    In other markets, Brent oil fell on Thursday to near $108 a
barrel as a strengthening dollar undercut expectations for
rising demand after a third weekly drawdown in U.S. crude
stocks. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December was up 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange rose 0.4 percent.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2340   +63.00    2292    2341    1230
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2302   +36.00    2264    2309   13035
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2291   +41.00    2248    2294   24136
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5642   +18.00    5568    5664  563072
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7272   +28.00    7192    7280  658392
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   45.60    +0.09   45.18   45.70    5762
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3  106.33    -0.15  106.15  106.73   13606
                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.194 ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
