VEGOILS-Palm oil ends down on demand concerns for 3rd weekly loss in 4
July 19, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends down on demand concerns for 3rd weekly loss in 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Traders look forward to July 1-20 exports data
    * Palm oil posts 1.9 percent weekly loss
    * Felda Global to pay $379 mln for Malaysian oil palm
estates

 (Releads with price drop)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell 1.5 percent on Friday, its third weekly drop in four, as
worries persisted over slowing export demand and higher output
in the second half. 
    The tropical oil hit a 2013 low of 2,222 ringgit earlier in
the week that stoked some bargain-buying, but not quite enough
to prevent a 1.9 percent loss for the week.  
    Traders are now awaiting July 1-20 exports data due over the
next few days, which could determine market direction next week.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services will issue the exports
data on Saturday, while another surveyor, Societe Generale de
Surveillance, will release it on Monday.
    Slowing demand after the start of Ramadan cut Malaysian palm
oil shipments by as much as 24 percent during the first 15 days
of July.  
    The start of a seasonally higher production cycle in the
second half of the year also raised the prospect of inventory
levels climbing higher this month. Malaysian end-stocks stood at
1.65 million tonnes in June, the lowest in over two years. 
    "As output from Indonesia and Malaysia usually peak between
July and September, we might expect stockpiles to increase. This
would weigh on the prevailing low palm oil prices," said
Singapore-based Phillip Futures in a note to clients on Friday. 
    "Being less optimistic, we retain our bearish view on palm
oil. We could expect the 2,200 ringgit support level to be
tested again in near term."
    The benchmark October contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose to an intra-day high of 2,302
ringgit per tonne, a level not seen since July 12, before easing
to close at 2,257 ringgit ($707). 
    Total traded volume stood at 28,194 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average 35,000 lots. Prices moved between 2,252
ringgit and 2,302 ringgit.
    Malaysian plantation firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
 has offered to pay 1.21 billion ringgit ($378.84
million) for an unlisted planter, as it seeks to boost land
assets and palm oil output after its listing last year.
              
    In other markets, Brent held above $108 a barrel on Friday,
hovering near a three-month high on hopes of a steady recovery
in U.S. demand following strong economic data and reassuring
comments from the Federal Reserve on monetary stimulus. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December edged up 0.1 percent in Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange lost 0.3 percent.     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT
                                                                                
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2328   -12.00    2320    2352     232
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2270   -35.00    2270    2315    3286
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2257   -34.00    2252    2302   12678
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5596   -24.00    5582    5676  437980
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7220   -18.00    7208    7280  566880
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   45.43    +0.04   45.35   45.59    4242
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3  108.18    +0.14  107.73  108.28    8919
                                                                                
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.193 ringgit)

 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

