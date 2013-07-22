FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm creeps up on hopes for smaller output rise
July 22, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm creeps up on hopes for smaller output rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* July 1-20 palm oil exports down 14 pct - ITS
    * Shipments down 13.4 pct for same period - SGS
    * Malaysian refined palmolein to average $820 - Mielke

 (Updates prices, adds SGS data)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged up in rangebound trade on Monday, fed by optimism that
output in July could miss initial estimates, although sluggish
exports damped investor appetite.
    Palm production in Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer, rose
2.3 percent in June, signalling the start of a higher output
cycle in the second half of the year. 
    But a bigger uptick in July could have faltered, as
plantation workers get shorter hours during the Muslim holy
month of Ramadan to observe a fast that runs from sunrise to
sunset.
    "A lot of people still believe that production should be up
against the previous month. But this is the fasting month. I
think it won't be up much, may be less than 5 percent," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.
    Palm oil exports from July 1 to 20 fell 14 percent from a
month ago, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed, as
shipments to India and Europe slackened. Another surveyor,
Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a 13.4 percent
decline.  
    "The market is still rangebound, between 2,200 and 2,300
ringgit. There is a strong setback from the export figures.
Towards the end of the month, exports should roughly be down
around 10 to 12 percent," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added.
    The benchmark October contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.7 percent to close at
2,272 ringgit ($715) per tonne. Prices traded in a tight range
between 2,245 and 2,281 ringgit. 
    Total traded volume stood at 22,504 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average 35,000 lots.         
    Global oilseeds prices are likely to edge lower on an ample
supply outlook, with Malaysian refined palmolein prices to
average a four-year low of $820 over the next 12 months, said
leading vegetable oil analyst Thomas Mielke.
    That represents a decline of 3 percent from the $845 average
in the year ending June 2013, Reuters calculations showed. 
    World palm oil production is likely to rise to a record 56.2
million tonnes in 2013 from 53.7 million in 2012, Mielke said in
a paper prepared for an online palm oil seminar this week.
    In other markets, oil rose above $108 a barrel on Monday as
investors shift their focus to U.S. oil that extended its gains
against Brent after flipping to a premium for the first time
since 2010 in the previous session. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December rose 0.5 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange also gained 0.2 percent.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2355   +29.00    2324    2360     331
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2299   +24.00    2270    2304    2897
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2272   +15.00    2245    2281   13258
  CHINA PALMOLEIN JAN4    5616   -12.00    5572    5636  426550
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7256   +14.00    7202    7276  637174
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   45.56    +0.24   45.17   45.68    5069
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3  108.66    +0.61  108.14  108.70    1734
                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palmolein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.18 ringgit)

 (Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Subhranshu Sahu)

