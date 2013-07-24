FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil drops to 7-month low, tracks U.S. soy tumble
#Asia
July 24, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil drops to 7-month low, tracks U.S. soy tumble

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil tracks losses in overseas markets -trader
    * Investors wait for July 1-25 export data on Thursday
    * Indonesia keeps crude palm oil export tax unchanged at
10.5 pct

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped to their lowest in more than seven months on Wednesday,
weighed down by a U.S. soy market that suffered steep losses
after a report forecast ideal weather for bumper crops. 
    Conducive weather over the next week in the U.S. Midwest
will boost soybean growth, according to Global Weather
Monitoring, paving the way for a record harvest that will lift
supplies of the oilseed. 
    "Palm has taken cues from overseas markets. It's down on the
back of U.S. bean oils dropping sharply on Wednesday because of
the crop progress report which showed no major threats," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.
    A higher supply of soybeans to be crushed into vegetable oil
could shift some demand away from competing palm oil.  
    The benchmark October contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.5 percent to close at 2,224
ringgit ($705) per tonne on Wednesday, just a tad higher than
its intraday low at 2,220 ringgit, a level last seen on Dec. 13.
    Total traded volume stood at 36,235 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the average 35,000 lots. 
    The trader said that despite laggard exports in July and
unfavourable economic conditions in the top two buyers India and
China, palm was propped up by last-minute purchases. 
    "The spot month is quite strong on the back of immediate
demand," the trader said.
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil in the first twenty days of
the month fell 13-14 percent, cargo surveyor data showed, but
traders say daily shipments are still healthy. 
    Traders are waiting for July 1-25 export data on Thursday to
gauge demand strength.  
    Indonesia, the top palm oil producer, has kept its export
tax for crude palm oil unchanged at 10.5 percent for August, an
industry ministry official said on Wednesday. 
    In other markets, Brent crude slipped to $108 on Wednesday
as weak China data renewed concerns over demand growth from the
world's second-biggest oil consumer, although falls in U.S.
refined product and crude stocks helped stem losses. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December fell 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.6 percent.     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                                          
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2310   -36.00    2308    2349     292
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2256   -29.00    2252    2283    6282
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2224   -34.00    2220    2255   17922
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5568   -50.00    5540    5594  410580
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7244   -40.00    7222    7270  582800
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   44.63    -0.05   44.51   44.95    5699
  NYMEX CRUDE      SEP3  107.10    -0.13  106.87  107.52   17711
                                                                                          
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.186 ringgit)

 (Editing by Tom Hogue and Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
