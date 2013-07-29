FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm drops on record soy crop outlook, weak ringgit curbs losses
#Asia
July 29, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm drops on record soy crop outlook, weak ringgit curbs losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm hurt by US soy mkt; but weak ringgit supports
    * Chicago soybeans fall for 5th straight day, hit 1-yr low
    * Palm oil to retest support at 2,136 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged down on Monday as investors worried about potential bumper
soy crops lifting global edible oil supplies, but a weaker local
currency curbed losses.        
    Prices plunged to an almost four-year low last week amid
projections that ideal weather in the U.S. Midwest could pave
the way for a record soybean harvest, which would boost soyoil
supplies and shift demand away from competing palm.
    U.S. soybean, which is typically tracked by palm, slid
to their lowest in more than a year on Monday as buyers cut
purchases of old-crop supplies on the prospect of the record
harvest and cheaper prices. 
    But the ringgit weakened against the dollar, checking
palm oil losses and keeping them in a 2,162-2,190 ringgit range.
    "The palm market is lacklustre, and overseas markets do not
look good, but the supporting factor is the weakening ringgit.
So palm has conflicting signals," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
    "Most commodities globally - soft commodities, the grain
complex, precious metals - are down. I don't see any reason why
palm oil would be spared."
    By Monday's close, the benchmark October contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.6
percent to 2,171 ringgit ($673) per tonne. 
    Total traded volume stood at 44,346 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the average 35,000 lots.    
    Technicals showed palm oil is expected to retest support at
2,136 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking this
level and falling more towards 2,097 ringgit, Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao said. 
    A rise in global oilseed supplies does not bode well for
palm as it struggles with slackening demand from top consumers
India and China. Exports in July 1-25 fell 6-7 percent compared
to a month ago, cargo surveyors said last Thursday. 
    But while exports for the whole month of July, due on
Wednesday, could fall, declines are expected to be less steep
than initially estimated.     
    "There should still be a drawdown in exports for the whole
month of July, but it won't be as bad as earlier anticipated,"
the trader added.
    In other markets, Brent crude slipped towards $107 a barrel
amid concerns over demand growth, although a weak dollar and
fears about supply disruptions kept losses in check. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December fell 0.9 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange lost 0.6 percent. 
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                                      
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2250   -10.00    2250    2290      70
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2216    -2.00    2208    2231    9696
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2171   -12.00    2162    2190   21931
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5356   -62.00    5354    5408  303176
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    6990   -40.00    6968    7016  511562
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   43.37    -0.36   43.31   43.77    4913
  NYMEX CRUDE      SEP3  104.55    -0.15  103.87  104.89   27417
                                                                                      
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.226 ringgit)

 (Editing by Joseph Radford and Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
