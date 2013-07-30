FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm posts biggest daily rise in 7 months on export hopes
#Asia
July 30, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm posts biggest daily rise in 7 months on export hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Closes up 2.2 percent, biggest such gain since Jan. 2
    * Export outlook for July supports palm oil
    * Weak ringgit props up prices -trader
    * Palm oil to hover above 2,136 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices, adds details)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
posted their biggest daily rise in almost seven months on
Tuesday amid hopes exports would improve in the second half of
July, although lacklustre U.S. soy markets dragged on the
tropical oil.
    Cargo surveyors will release data on Malaysian palm oil
shipments for July on Wednesday. While the exports are expected
to fall, traders say the drop could be less steep than initially
estimated.   
    Palm prices, which typically track overseas soy markets in
the United States and China, have been depressed after forecasts
of ideal weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest bolstered hopes
for a bumper harvest that would raise global oilseed supplies.
    "Exports should be quite good for July, not withstanding
that July has one extra day," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    "Currently nothing seems to be budging. At this level a lot
of people are not so comfortable in going short. I don't think
anybody is very keen to selldown any further," he added.
    By Tuesday's close, the benchmark October contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had climbed 2.2
percent to 2,215 ringgit ($684) per tonne, its biggest daily
percentage rise since early January.
    Prices had slipped to 2,137 ringgit earlier in the session.
Total traded volume stood at 57,149 lots of 25 tonnes each, much
higher than the average 35,000 lots. 
    Technicals showed palm oil seems to be forming a temporary
bottom around a support at 2,136 ringgit, and may hover above
this level for one more trading session, Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said. 
    A weak ringgit also helped support palm oil by making
it cheaper for overseas buyers.  
    Phillip Futures analyst Sim Han Qiang said the weakening
ringgit could be due to the country's foreign outflows which
were the highest among Asian currencies after the Indonesian
rupiah and Indian rupee.
    "With U.S. tapering in sight, outflows from emerging markets
are likely to exacerbate and the U.S. dollar is set to rally
against most currencies. The ringgit is likely to sustain
further loss going forward," he said in a note on Tuesday.
    In other markets, Brent crude hovered above $107 a barrel as
investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the
prospects for a U.S. stimulus programme that has bolstered
demand in the world's top oil consumer. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December rose 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.2 percent.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1013 GMT
                                                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2290   +37.00    2220    2290     360
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2256   +45.00    2184    2261    6958
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2215   +48.00    2137    2219   30939
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5350   -30.00    5306    5366  435450
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    6976   -14.00    6902    6992  841666
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.98    +0.16   42.69   43.20    8593
  NYMEX CRUDE      SEP3  103.89    -0.66  103.56  104.54   20226
                                                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
($1=3.237 ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.