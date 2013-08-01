FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil gains to 1-week high on export recovery
#Asia
August 1, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil gains to 1-week high on export recovery

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia's July palm exports up 4-5 pct m/m -SGS, Intertek
    * Prices hit 2,262 ringgit, highest since July 23
    * Palm oil's target at 2,272 ringgit temporarily aborted
-technicals

 (Updates prices, releads)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose
to the highest in over a week on Thursday, thanks to a recovery
in export demand, although gains were capped by prospects of
higher global oilseed supplies.
    Prices remained under pressure amid projections for a bumper
soy crop in the U.S. Midwest and Argentina, which could yield
ample soybean oil supply that would take demand away from
competing palm oil.  
    But prices were boosted in the afternoon session by the
recovery in Malaysia's palm oil shipments, which edged up 4-5
percent in July from a month ago, reversing a trend seen in the
first half of the month.  
    "The market is a bit lethargic at the moment. There is good
news like the positive exports data, but most traders are taking
a wait-and-see approach as the market lacks direction," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.    
 
    At market close, the benchmark October contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 1.1 percent
to 2,260 ringgit ($697) per tonne, just a tad below its intraday
high at 2,262 ringgit, a level unseen since July 23. 
    Total traded volume stood at 29,194 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average 35,000 lots. 
    Technicals showed palm oil's rebound target at 2,272 ringgit
per tonne has been temporarily aborted, as it seems to have lost
its bullish momentum after breaking a resistance at 2,221
ringgit, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao.    
    Traders are pinning hopes on a weak ringgit to
bolster palm oil demand as the ringgit-priced feedstock becomes
cheaper for overseas buyers. The Malaysian currency recovered
slightly on Thursday but stayed close to a three-year low
against the dollar.        
    In other markets, Brent oil headed towards $109 a barrel on
Thursday as upbeat economic data from China and Europe pointed
to a stronger demand outlook and unrest in Libya and Iraq
disrupted supplies. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December rose 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange closed 0.1 percent lower.
        
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2290    -3.00    2270    2290      21
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2279   +13.00    2251    2284    1776
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2260   +24.00    2222    2262   15943
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5412   -14.00    5394    5442  317060
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7012    -6.00    6996    7050  565338
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.80    +0.10   42.64   42.90    5355
  NYMEX CRUDE      SEP3  106.20    +1.17  105.10  106.29   26521
                                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.24 ringgit)

 (Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
