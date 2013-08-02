FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm inches lower, posts biggest weekly gain in 6 months
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 2, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm inches lower, posts biggest weekly gain in 6 months

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Export recovery may help prevent spike in stocks -trader
    * Malaysian Palm Oil Board to issue industry data on Aug. 14
    * Palm oil to retrace to 2,221 ringgit -technicals
    * Malaysia July palm stocks seen at 1.6 million tonnes
-Reuters poll

 (Updates prices, adds detail)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended slightly lower on Friday, as traders booked profits ahead
of the weekend, although losses were capped by an export jump in
the second half of July that could keep a lid on stocks in the
world's No.2 producer.
    Prices gained 3.4 percent this week, the biggest weekly jump
since early February, after data showed July's full-month
exports rose 4-5 percent, surpassing estimates and easing fears
of a sudden spike in inventories.
    Palm oil stocks in Malaysia stood at more than two-year lows
of 1.65 million tonnes in June, and could edge lower to 1.6
million tonnes in July, a Reuters poll showed on
Friday. 
    Industry regulator data for stocks, output and exports in
July will be delayed to Aug. 14 due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
 
    Traders say the weak ringgit, which plunged to
three-year lows after Fitch Ratings downgraded Malaysia's credit
outlook, will spur demand for the tropical oil as its
ringgit-priced feedstock becomes cheaper for overseas buyers.
    "Exports are good, that's why the market ran up more than
100 ringgit. The end-stocks are not expected to be that bearish
now," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. 
    At market close, the benchmark October contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had eased just 0.1
percent to 2,257 ringgit ($693) per tonne. Prices earlier hit
2,284 ringgit, their highest since July 19.
    Palm oil futures are up more than 100 ringgit from a nearly
four-year low of 2,137 ringgit hit in two sessions at end-July.
    Total traded volume on Friday stood at 25,420 lots of 25
tonnes each, below the average 35,000 lots.     
    Technicals suggest Malaysian palm oil is set to retrace to
2,221 ringgit per tonne, as it faces a resistance at 2,272
ringgit, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao.  
    Prices remain under pressure as crop-friendly weather
forecasts crimp U.S. soy markets tracked by palm. The
projections for bumper crops could yield bigger soybean oil
supplies and snatch demand away from competing palm oil.
    In other markets, Brent crude oil reached a four-month peak
above $110 per barrel on Friday as strong economic data improved
the demand outlook at a time of disruption to production in
Africa and maintenance limiting North Sea supply. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December rose 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange closed 0.2 percent higher.
        
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
                                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2300    +0.00    2300    2310      64
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2273    -7.00    2272    2307    2662
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2257    -2.00    2250    2284   16214
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5506   +90.00    5424    5514  590064
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7034   +14.00    6996    7056  704494
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.96    +0.04   42.89   43.21    6132
  NYMEX CRUDE      SEP3  107.92    +0.03  107.67  108.82   31595
                                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.256 ringgit)

 (Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.